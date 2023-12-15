The City of Frederick Received Funding for Key Revitalization Projects

Mayor Michael O'Connor stated, "This is a testament to the commitment of collaboration & partnership...with the Moore-Miller administration. I am excited and committed to continuing to move the project forward and I know it will continue to propel Frederick and the State toward economic prosperity." Post this

The funding includes a pivotal $1 million grant dedicated to the site development and design of the future hotel and conference center in downtown Frederick.

Mayor Michael O'Connor shared his appreciation, stating, "I am deeply thankful to the Department of Housing and Community Development for the decision to make this investment in The City of Frederick. This is a testament to the commitment to collaboration and partnership we have experienced with the Moore-Miller administration. I am excited and committed to continuing to move this project forward and I know it will continue to propel Frederick and the State of Maryland toward economic prosperity."

"It's without a doubt that this project will bring transformative economic growth not only to Downtown Frederick, but to the State of Maryland," said Secretary of Housing and Community Development Jake Day. "DHCD is proud to be a partner in the success of this critical community development effort, and eager to watch the continued revitalization of vibrant Downtown Frederick. Congratulations!"

Richard Griffin, Director of Economic Development, also expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "This investment from the Department of Housing and Community Development is a catalyst to continue moving this exciting economic development project forward. We extend our sincere thanks for this funding and eagerly anticipate the transformation ahead and the countless opportunities this initiative will bring to our community and the broader region."

Pete Plamondon, co-president of Plamondon Hospitality Partners, representing the developer for the downtown Frederick hotel, also expressed gratitude, stating, "As the chosen developer for this project, my company is grateful for the confidence and investment from the Moore-Miller administration and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. These grant funds, coupled with private investment, enable critical site design and preparation, moving us closer to making the project shovel ready."

The seven programs receiving funding are designed to bolster revitalization and redevelopment endeavors, encompassing various projects and activities such as business expansion and retention, enhancements to facades and streetscapes, incentives for homeownership and home rehabilitation, programs for commercial improvement, community facilities initiatives, mixed-use development, and demolition activities.

The awarded funds for the City of Frederick also include $500,000 for the demolition of Lucas Village, a public housing community with health and safety concerns, making way for the construction of 248 new affordable housing units. Additionally, $100,000 has been allocated for the City of Frederick's Façade Improvement Program, supporting exterior building improvements in key areas of the city. The City of Frederick also received $50,000 in funding for the continuation of two programs supporting historic building improvements through interior renovations at downtown retail stores and fire suppression installation.

The Strategic Demolition Fund, with its commitment to accelerating economic development and job production, is playing a vital role in supporting these transformative initiatives. These projects align with the city's vision for a vibrant and prosperous future.

