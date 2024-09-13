The City of San Jose and Unity Care Forge Partnership to End Homelessness for Young Adults

Unity Care announces the launch of its Youth Empowerment Program for at-risk homeless youth.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In their ongoing mission to end youth homelessness, the Unity Care Group announced the launch of its Youth Empowerment Program (YEP), in partnership with the City of San Jose. The program is a universal basic income initiative aimed at alleviating and preventing the high rates of homelessness among young adults ages 18-24.

The Unity Care Group will be working with 51 young adults residing in San Jose who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Each will receive a guaranteed monthly income of $1,100 for 18 months, in addition to regular 1:1 coaching and comprehensive monthly workshops focused on professional development, independent living skills, and financial literacy.

"Basic income programs have proven to be very successful at alleviating poverty and reducing income inequalities, without a lot of red tape. Unity Care's Youth Empowerment Program gets money into clients' hands more efficiently, so they can make their rent payments on time, instead of living on the brink of homelessness each month," commented Larry Woodland, Interim CEO of Unity Care.

Most of the young people the Youth Empowerment Program serves are young adults who were once in foster care. The Youth Empowerment Program leverages lived experience to create impactful solutions addressing the root causes of homelessness. This initiative underscores the collective commitment to empowering young adults transitioning from foster care and juvenile justice systems, offering them a path toward a stable and successful future.

Unity Care is a 501c3 organization dedicated to improving the lives of young adults transitioning from foster care to adulthood. The organization provides a strengths-based care continuum consisting of supportive housing, education, employment, and well-being services in seven Northern California counties. Serving 350 young adults each year, Unity Care's goal is to prevent homelessness among young people and help them build the critical tools and skills leading to financial self-sufficiency.

For more news and information on Unity Care, please visit their website at https://www.unitycare.org/.

Media Contact

Chris Salinas, Unity Care, 1 (408) 971-9822, [email protected] , https://www.unitycare.org/

SOURCE Unity Care