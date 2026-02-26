The City of Santa Rosa selects Substrate to provide Construction Management and Inspection Services for the Highway 101 Bicycle & Pedestrian Overcrossing Project

Substrate selected as Construction Manager for $37.6 Million Dollar Highway 101 Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing Project

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Santa Rosa selected Substrate (Prime Consultant) to provide Construction Management and Inspection Services for the Highway 101 Bicycle & Pedestrian Overcrossing project.

Substrate is supported by Hill International, AZAD Engineering PC, BSK Associates, OPAC, Cinquini & Passarino, and others.

Ghilotti Construction Company was deemed the lowest responsive bidder and chosen as the construction company at $37.6 million dollars.

The City of Santa Rosa awarded the Construction and Construction Management on February 10, 2026, to Ghilotti Construction Company and Substrate, respectively.

The Highway 101 overcrossing project has long been identified as a critical link in Santa Rosa's bicycle and pedestrian network. The new crossing, spanning Edwards and Elliott Avenues, will provide a dedicated, high‑comfort route for people walking, biking, using mobility devices, and accessing key destinations on both sides of Highway 101.

City transportation planners note that the project will:

Improve safety by offering a fully separated, non‑motorized crossing over Highway 101

Reduce travel times for students, commuters, and residents accessing Coddingtown, the SMART station, and nearby neighborhoods.

Encourage active transportation by creating a more intuitive and pleasant route for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Support local climate goals through reduced vehicle miles traveled and improved low‑carbon mobility options.

Strengthen east-west connectivity, especially for underserved communities who rely on non‑vehicle travel.

The Overcrossing's architectural design reflects a clean, modern aesthetic that will serve as a recognizable new gateway feature for Santa Rosa. Congratulations to the City of Santa Rosa on this monumental community project.

See: Highway 101 Bicycle & Pedestrian Overcrossing | Santa Rosa, CA

