The Classroom of the Future Foundation Honors National University Executive Vice President Dr. Nancy Rohland-Heinrich with Visionary & Outstanding Leadership Award

NU's EVP for communications and community engagement recognized at the organization's 21st Annual Innovation in Education Awards event

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU) — a nonprofit Minority Serving Institution (MSI) that serves 50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students annually — today announced that Dr. Nancy Rohland-Heinrich, NU executive vice president for communications and community engagement, has been honored by the Classroom of the Future Foundation (CFF) for the impact she has made during her many years of outstanding leadership at the university.

"Throughout her accomplished career, Dr. Rohland-Heinrich has exhibited impactful leadership skills and made a real difference in the lives of NU's students," Jane Turk-Schlosberg, director of development and operations of CFF said. "She is a true connector -- bringing together educators, businesspeople, and community leaders to implement innovative ideas that help students thrive."

Rohland-Heinrich received the Todd W. Gutschow Visionary & Outstanding Leadership Award at the Foundation's 21st Annual Innovation in Education Awards Ceremony in May. The award is presented to a business leader who has demonstrated a life-long commitment to improving education and exemplifies the mission of the Classroom of the Future – creating innovative learning environments and preparing students to thrive.

Founded in 1997, CFF is an extension of the San Diego County Office of Education. CFF convenes business, community, and educational leaders around innovation in education in the region. The organization also acts as a catalyst and champion for the creation of learning programs that apply proven business and technology-based practices in the school setting.

"I'm honored and very proud to have been selected for this prestigious award," Rohland-Heinrich said. "National University's mission aligns with CFF's – we're seeking to provide world-class student experiences by partnering with industry, designing innovative curriculum, and employing faculty with real-world knowledge in order to provide students with cutting-edge, practical learning and know-how in their chosen fields."

Rohland-Heinrich, who holds a Doctorate in Education from UC San Diego, has dedicated her professional career to encouraging educational opportunities and access to diverse populations of learners through innovative delivery systems in higher education and K-12. She has held a wide scope of leadership positions at NU with oversite of key areas such as advancement, marketing, student services, enrollment management, academics, partnerships, military affairs, online learning, and operations. Her deep and sustained community involvement includes serving on numerous boards and advisory councils, including LEAD San Diego, USS Midway Museum, San Diego Regional YMCA, USO San Diego, Sports San Diego, Junior Achievement, Cal State Games, Associated Fundraising Professionals, San Diego Council on Literacy, Cal-SOAP, Promises2Kids, and the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce Workforce and Education Committee.

