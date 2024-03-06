The Clean Cooking Alliance Releases its 2023 Annual Report

The Clean Cooking Alliance's 2023 Annual Report showcases the organization's progress in supporting access clean cooking solutions.

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) released its 2023 Annual Report, showcasing the organization's progress in supporting governments, building markets, and expanding the ecosystem to help families around the world access clean cooking solutions.

More than 1.5 billion people have gained access to clean cooking since 2010 when CCA was founded. CCA's latest analysis shows that clean cooking companies are registering record levels of investment and revenue. National governments are increasingly committing to action, and clean cooking is being prioritized as a critical climate solution.

"One of the many inspiring moments of 2023 was the announcement of Kenya and Sierra Leone establishing inaugural Clean Cooking Delivery Units within their respective presidential offices," said CCA CEO Dymphna van der Lans. "These countries' commitments to clean cooking – establishing dedicated teams of clean cooking experts at the highest level of government – set a powerful precedent for political action across Africa and beyond."

CCA's Annual Report provides updates on these and many other highlights of 2023, including:

To download the full 2023 Annual Report, click here.

