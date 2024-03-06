The Clean Cooking Alliance Releases its 2023 Annual Report

The Clean Cooking Alliance's 2023 Annual Report showcases the organization's progress in supporting access clean cooking solutions.
WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) released its 2023 Annual Report, showcasing the organization's progress in supporting governments, building markets, and expanding the ecosystem to help families around the world access clean cooking solutions.
More than 1.5 billion people have gained access to clean cooking since 2010 when CCA was founded. CCA's latest analysis shows that clean cooking companies are registering record levels of investment and revenue. National governments are increasingly committing to action, and clean cooking is being prioritized as a critical climate solution.
"One of the many inspiring moments of 2023 was the announcement of Kenya and Sierra Leone establishing inaugural Clean Cooking Delivery Units within their respective presidential offices," said CCA CEO Dymphna van der Lans. "These countries' commitments to clean cooking – establishing dedicated teams of clean cooking experts at the highest level of government – set a powerful precedent for political action across Africa and beyond."
CCA's Annual Report provides updates on these and many other highlights of 2023, including:
- Joining the African Development Bank and International Energy Agency at COP28 to announce the forthcoming African Clean Cooking Consortium.
- Working with partners across the sector to launch the interim Principles for Responsible Carbon Finance in Clean Cooking and start developing a new clean cooking carbon project methodology.
- Publishing the fourth edition of the Clean Cooking Industry Snapshot, with the latest figures showing that investment in clean cooking exceeded $200 million and revenue surpassed $100 million – both for the first time.
- Joining forces with the African Guarantee Fund and United Nations Capital Development Fund to launch the Financing Partnership Platform, with the goal of mobilizing $100 million for clean cooking by 2026.
- Forming the African Conservation and Clean Cooking Collective, a partnership between CCA, the African Development Bank, and the African Wildlife Foundation, to incorporate clean cooking into conservation efforts.
- Initiating a new project that applies electric cookstove monitoring technology to unlock carbon finance and drive a sustainable electric cookstove market in Nepal.
- Launching a User Insights Lab to support companies and policymakers in improving customers' experiences with clean cooking solutions.
To download the full 2023 Annual Report, click here.
