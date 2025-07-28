The Cleanroom Center and BioNTX Launch Strategic Hub for Life Science and Manufacturing in Dallas

"We're not just showcasing cleanroom systems — we're transforming how life science and manufacturing teams make infrastructure decisions. Dallas is the perfect launchpad for this kind of innovation." — Jeremy Witkins, Founder, The Cleanroom Center Post this

In a bold step to elevate life sciences and advanced manufacturing, The Cleanroom Center and Bio North Texas (BioNTX) have announced a strategic partnership to ignite innovation, manufacturing readiness, and economic opportunity across Texas and beyond. The partnership centers on the launch of The Cleanroom Center's global headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

The Cleanroom Center is the world's first multi-manufacturer cleanroom showroom, offering biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, and high-tech companies the ability to walk through full-scale cleanroom systems, compare technologies side by side, and make critical infrastructure decisions faster and with greater confidence.

"We chose Dallas for a reason," said Jeremy Witkins, Founder of The Cleanroom Center. "This region's ecosystem of innovators, investors, and institutions creates the perfect launchpad. We're not just showcasing technology — we're accelerating how transformative ideas become real-world solutions."

Located adjacent to Pegasus Park, Dallas' premier biotech hub, The Cleanroom Center will work with BioNTX to deliver industry tours, workforce education, and project consultation — reducing time-to-market for innovators and manufacturers alike.

"This partnership could not come at a better time for Texas," said Kathleen Otto, CEO of BioNTX. "The Cleanroom Center strengthens our infrastructure for innovation, manufacturing, and workforce development — positioning North Texas as a national leader in bioscience advancement."

A Texas-Driven Innovation Engine

- For North Texas: Establishes Dallas as the national nexus of cleanroom innovation, attracting manufacturers and creating jobs.

- For Texas: Supports national programs like ARPA-H and NIH, bolstering the state's life sciences competitiveness.

- For the U.S.: Centralizes cleanroom selection, improving pandemic preparedness, therapeutics development, and tech transfer efficiency.

David Snow, Executive Director of Pegasus Park, added, "The Cleanroom Center adds a vital resource to our life science hub — aligning physical infrastructure innovation with our growing biotech community."

Grand Opening – September 2025

The Cleanroom Center will host its Grand Opening this September to coincide with the BioNTX iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit. Cleanroom manufacturers, developers, and stakeholders are invited to tour demonstration units and meet BioNTX leadership.

To learn more or schedule a visit, go to www.cleanroomcenter.com.

About The Cleanroom Center

Based in Dallas, Texas, The Cleanroom Center is the world's first vendor-neutral cleanroom showroom, featuring multiple systems under one roof. It provides a faster, clearer, and more cost-efficient way for life science and advanced manufacturing clients to select the right cleanroom solution.

About Bio North Texas (BioNTX)

BioNTX is North Texas' leading bioscience trade organization, representing a 26-county region of startups, corporations, researchers, and healthcare systems focused on accelerating biotech, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare innovation.

About Pegasus Park

Pegasus Park is a 23-acre innovation-focused campus located in Dallas, Texas, designed to accelerate regional growth in biotech, life sciences, healthcare, and social impact. The campus brings together startups, researchers, investors, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations under one integrated environment. Pegasus Park is a catalyst for collaborative innovation and serves as a cornerstone of North Texas' expanding life science and healthcare ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Witkins

Founder, The Cleanroom Center

[email protected]

www.cleanroomcenter.com

SOURCE THE CLEANROOM CENTER