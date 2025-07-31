The Clinton Hill/Bed-Stuy favorite introduces "Bati Jazz Nights," a monthly event celebrating nostalgic sounds, bold Ethiopian flavors, and community vibes

Brooklyn's Bati Ethiopian Kitchen Launches Live Jazz Nights with Cultural Food and Music Series.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bati Ethiopian Kitchen, the beloved neighborhood restaurant known for its bold flavors and warm hospitality, is turning up the volume on Brooklyn nights. Beginning Tuesday, August 5, the restaurant kicks off Bati Jazz Nights — a new monthly live jazz and dinner series spotlighting the rhythms of the diaspora, paired with Ethiopian-inspired dishes and craft cocktails.

Held monthly, Bati Jazz Nights will transform the intimate dining room into a cultural hub featuring a rotating lineup of NYC-based jazz, soul, and global musicians, curated in collaboration with Brooklyn's vibrant music scene.

Food and music come together for an immersive night of flavor and sound.

The August menu debuts two exclusive specials:

Kitfo Mac & Cheese – Finely chopped prime sirloin, seasoned with spiced clarified butter (niter kibbeh), folded into creamy mac and cheese for an indulgent Ethiopian twist.

Drunken Firfir (Vegan) – Shredded injera tossed in a fiery berbere-spiced sauce. Bold, spicy, and delicious.

Guests can also enjoy all of Bati's neighborhood favorites, along with new signature cocktails made with house-made syrups and seasonal ingredients—served exclusively during the jazz series.

"This is a love letter to our culture and community," says owner Hibist Legesse. "Jazz and Ethiopian food both carry soul and history. Bati Jazz Nights brings them together in a space that's joyful, delicious, and rooted in connection."

Reservations are highly recommended. Book your table at www.batikitchen.com, or by calling (718) 797-9696.

Follow @batikitchen on Instagram for future live music updates.

ABOUT BATI ETHIOPIAN KITCHEN

Bati Ethiopian Kitchen brings the bold flavors of Ethiopia to Brooklyn with a menu rooted in family recipes, cultural tradition, and a deep love for community. Frequently recognized as one of the best Ethiopian restaurants in NYC, Bati has been a fixture in the neighborhood for nearly two decades. Located at 1057 Fulton Street in Clinton Hill/Bed-Stuy, Bati is where bold flavor, cozy hospitality, and cultural connection come together on one extraordinary plate.

Experience the magic of live jazz and bold Ethiopian flavors, a perfect pairing for a great summer night.

Media Contact

Hibist Legesse, Bati Ethiopian Kitchen, 1 9174027754, [email protected], batikitchen.com

SOURCE Bati Ethiopian Kitchen