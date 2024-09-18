The Clotherie Boutique Announces the Opening of Its Second Location in Hoover, AL

The Clotherie Boutique is excited to announce the opening of its second location at 450 Inverness Corners in Hoover, AL, next to Winn Dixie, set to open by the end of September. Known for its stylish, size-inclusive apparel ranging from Small to 3X, The Clotherie Boutique is ready to bring its personalized shopping experience to the Hoover community.
HOOVER, Ala., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Clotherie Boutique, a popular fashion destination known for its handpicked selection of stylish apparel and accessories, is excited to announce the opening of its second location at 450 Inverness Corners, Hoover, AL 35242.
The new store, located in the former Game Day Boutique space next door to Winn Dixie, is set to open by the end of September, bringing a fresh and elevated shopping experience to the community.
Building on the success of its original location in Alabaster, The Clotherie Boutique continues to expand its mission of offering fashion-forward pieces that cater to diverse styles and sizes. The Hoover store will feature an extensive range of exclusive brands and collections, ensuring that every shopper finds something unique to enhance their wardrobe.
"We are incredibly excited to bring The Clotherie Boutique to Hoover," said Rachel Hoagland, co-owner and founder of The Clotherie Boutique. "This second location allows us to connect with even more fashion enthusiasts in the area and continue our commitment to providing stylish, high-quality, and inclusive clothing options."
The new Hoover location will boast a beautifully designed space that mirrors the boutique's signature style, blending modern aesthetics with a welcoming atmosphere. Shoppers can expect the same personalized styling assistance and exceptional service that The Clotherie Boutique is known for, along with special events and promotions to mark the grand opening.
To stay updated on the official opening date and upcoming promotions, visit www.shoptheclotherie.com or follow The Clotherie Boutique on social media.
About The Clotherie Boutique
Founded in 2023, The Clotherie Boutique is a fashion-forward retail destination offering a thoughtfully selected range of apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products. Known for its personalized shopping experience and commitment to inclusivity, The Clotherie Boutique provides a stylish haven for fashion lovers of sizes Small – 3X.
Media Contact
Rachel Hoagland, The Clotherie Boutique, 1 2059833940, [email protected], www.shoptheclotherie.com
SOURCE The Clotherie Boutique
Share this article