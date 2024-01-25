The Cloud Communications Alliance Announces Cloud Connections 2024

Cloud Connections provides an invaluable forum for visionaries from cloud communications companies to exchange best practices and form meaningful relationships. -Clark Peterson, Chairman of the Board, CCA Post this

With more cloud experts, industry analysts, investors, and vendors attending this year's conference than ever before, attendees will gain invaluable insights to strengthen business strategies and positioning. Major topics to be discussed include AI integration, financial market outlooks, cloud security, predictions for the future, and more.

Attendees will engage in interactive sessions focused on collaborating and exchanging best practices at The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club, a unique venue featuring original 1920s architecture and design. The agenda includes an exclusive rooftop cocktail reception overlooking St. Petersburg Bay.

Speakers include industry experts like Mike Tessler, former Founder and CEO of BroadSoft, and industry leading analysts like Catharine Trebnick, Matt Townend, Elka Popova, and more.

"I'm excited to connect with fellow leaders driving innovation in the cloud communications space at Cloud Connections '24," said Clark Peterson, Chairman of the Board, CCA.

"Cloud Connections provides an invaluable forum for visionaries from cloud communications companies to exchange best practices and form meaningful relationships. I look forward to collaborating with peers and industry experts to uncover new ways to position our businesses for continued success," continued Peterson.

Register for the event and view the full agenda here: https://www.cloudcommunications.com/events/cloud-connections-2024

For more information on sponsorship or exhibiting opportunities, contact [email protected].

About the CCA

The Cloud Communications Alliance is a worldwide peer association dedicated to the growth of the communications industry. The CCA moves the industry forward by providing a forum for leaders in the cloud communications space to discuss key topics and advance their mutual or individual goals. For more information on the Cloud Communications Alliance, please contact: [email protected].

Angela Leavitt, Mojenta, 1 619-573-6377, [email protected], https://www.mojenta.com/

