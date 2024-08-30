The Cloud Minders Deploys Nvidia H100 and H200 Clusters to Support the Rapidly Growing AI Training and Inference Market

Atlanta-based startup, The Cloud Minders, raises $3M and deploys $14M in latest Nvidia GPU infrastructure for AI/ML innovators.

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cloud Minders, founded in 2021, is excited to announce a major milestone in its journey toward becoming a leader in the high performance compute (HPC) industry. The company has successfully raised $3 million in its latest funding round, reflecting strong investor confidence in its vision and growth potential. Additionally, The Cloud Minders recently deployed over $14 million in the latest generation of HPC cloud infrastructure, serving hundreds of customers across multiple marketplaces.

The Cloud Minders currently specializes in providing GPU as a Service (GPUaaS), leveraging the latest Nvidia GPUs like the H100 and H200, as well as significant storage options, to support AI development and big data modeling. Founded in Kentucky, The Cloud Minders' operations are primarily centered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan market, where it has established a robust infrastructure to support its expansion. This strategy allows The Cloud Minders to tap into a vibrant tech ecosystem and access a talented workforce, further accelerating its ability to capture additional revenue.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we've made in such a short time," said Ian Gerard, Founder and CEO of The Cloud Minders. "Having just raised $3 million in funding — including institutional investments from leaders in both AI and cybersecurity — signals strong headwinds for our operations. We're going to continue this momentum, building on our $450,000 in full time monthly revenue."

The recent raise will be utilized to accelerate product development, expand the team, and enhance marketing efforts, allowing The Cloud Minders to solidify its position as a market leader. The company also plans to invest in research and development to bring even more innovative solutions to its rapidly growing customer base.

Institutional investors in this funding round include Alder Capital Management, Rhythmic Ventures, Fluent Holdings, and Global Digital Holdings, who recognized the unique value proposition and growth potential of The Cloud Minders. "We are excited to support The Cloud Minders as they continue to disrupt the supercomputing industry with their innovative approach and strong leadership," said Chris Bissell, CEO at Global Digital Holdings.

The Cloud Minders' success is not only a win for the company but also a significant achievement for both Kentucky and Georgia's tech ecosystems. The company's significant growth and substantial sales demonstrate the potential for startups to thrive in these regions, attracting talent and investment.

As The Cloud Minders looks to the future, the team remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in AI development and big data modeling, delivering exceptional value to their customers.

The Cloud Minders is a supercomputing startup originally founded in Kentucky, with its operations now largely centered in Georgia. Specializing in GPUaaS, the company utilizes bleeding-edge hardware to aid in AI development and big data modeling. Driven by a passion for reliability and security, The Cloud Minders continues to push the boundaries of technology, delivering HPC solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

