Ravenna Golf in Littleton, Colorado, has been named one of the top private clubs in the nation, earning the prestigious Platinum Clubs of America award. It ranks #149 in the United States and is solidifying its rebrand to Ravenna Country Club.

LITTLETON, Colo., May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ravenna Golf has officially been recognized as one of the nation's elite private clubs, earning the coveted Platinum Clubs of America status for 2025-2026. This award places the golf club at #149 among all private clubs in the U.S. and in the top 5% nationwide, affirming its status as a provider of premium member experiences and a premier country club value.

The Platinum Clubs of America is one of the most prestigious awards for private clubs, voted on by club managers and presidents nationwide. The rigorous evaluation criteria include excellence in amenities and facilities, quality of membership, universal recognition and overall experience.

Readers of Colorado AvidGolfer named Ravenna Golf the #1 Best Denver Region Club and #1 Best Private Clubhouse. These recognitions underscore the golf club's continuous dedication to providing a world-class golf and social environment. Ravenna Golf has received local and national awards and has been featured in esteemed publications such as Golfweek, Travel + Leisure Golf and Golf Digest.

According to the president and CEO of Ravenna Golf, Kevin Collins, "Those accolades are humbling, but the real reward is the life that now thrives here, where Members gather, families grow, friendships flourish, and the sunsets feel earned."

Why Ravenna Golf Offers the Best Value Golf Membership?

Ravenna Golf limits its membership base to ensure the course, clubhouse and amenities remain uncrowded. Members enjoy accessible tee times, clubhouse social and dining privileges and eligibility to club-sanctioned tournaments. The club's boutique atmosphere means the staff knows members by name, providing a level of individualized attention. Members also have access to La Bella Vita, which features 4,000 square feet of high-tech workout space.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some answers to common questions about Ravenna Golf.

What is the Platinum Clubs of America award?

The Platinum Clubs of America is a prestigious award and designation that acknowledges the top 5% of private clubs nationwide. Winners are selected based on several criteria, including universal recognition, excellence in amenities and facilities, the caliber of staff and members' overall experience.

What makes Ravenna Golf the best value private golf club in the Denver area?

Ravenna Golf's value comes from its commitment to a superior member experience. Its deliberately limited membership ensures uncrowded play, access to world-class amenities and a vibrant social community.

About Ravenna Golf

Ravenna Golf is an exclusive, private club in Littleton, Colorado. Now officially operating as Ravenna Country Club, it features a Jay Morrish Signature Championship golf course, a full suite of luxury amenities and breathtaking views of the iconic red rocks of the Dakota Hogback. The private golf club redefines premier country club value by focusing on hospitality, community and tee-time availability through limited memberships.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Ravenna Golf, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.ravennagolf.com/

SOURCE Ravenna Golf