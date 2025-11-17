The CMO GEO Confidence Gap: Marketers Are All in on AI Search, but Struggle to Measure Success

"Generative AI is rewriting how brands appear and compete in search," said Graham Ericksen, Chief Strategy Officer, Modus. "This report goes beyond the hype to surface practical, peer-driven advice from CMOs who are defining what success looks like in AI search." Post this

Key highlights:

85% of CMOs say GEO is now "critical or high priority" to their marketing strategy.

Confidence lags at 7.5/10. Most leaders admit they're still learning how to execute GEO effectively.

Terminology is still evolving, signaling market nascency. "GEO" is most commonly used (34% of respondents), but others prefer "AIO," "AEO," or "AI Search Optimization."

The emerging GEO playbook centers on five themes: Answer-first content, structured data and entities, brand authority and trust, prompt and engine testing, and establishing measurement frameworks.

However, when it comes to measurement, 46% cite unclear KPIs as their top challenge in adapting from SEO to AI search optimization.

87% say SEO isn't dying, it's evolving. CMOs predict GEO will reshape (not replace) traditional SEO — evolving into a new discipline.

"Generative AI is rewriting how brands appear and compete in search," said Graham Ericksen, Chief Strategy Officer at Modus. "This report goes beyond the hype to surface practical, peer-driven advice from CMOs who are defining what success looks like in AI search. As marketing leaders reallocate budgets and refine their playbooks, the ability to measure GEO with confidence will be the new foundation of growth."

The survey points to two clear imperatives for 2026 planning: Organizations must evolve GEO from a project to an integrated marketing capability, and assign clear ownership of AI visibility across marketing and data teams. Establishing reliable measurement frameworks, the report concludes, will empower brands to proactively manage reputation, trust, and influence in the next evolution of search.

Modus collaborates with clients to audit their AI-readiness, benchmark AI visibility, and implement GEO strategies, design, and development to secure long-term discoverability. B2B CMO Pulse 2025: The State of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is available for download at: https://hello.modusdigital.com/b2b-cmo-pulse-2025/

