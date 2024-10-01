The Coaching Tools Company Announces Exciting New Chapter with Acquisition by The Guiding Matrix

Stepping away from The Coaching Tools Company after 15 years is tough. However, to fully pursue my vision for Fierce Kindness, I need to dedicate myself to it full-time. Finding the right partners in The Guiding Matrix, who share our mission and bring fresh energy, made this decision easy. Post this

Emma-Louise Elsey, Founder and CEO of The Coaching Tools Company, expressed her enthusiasm about the acquisition:

"It is a tough decision to step away from something I've built and nurtured over the last 15 years—supporting coaches through The Coaching Tools Company has been a big focus in my life. However, to fully pursue the vision I have for Fierce Kindness, I need to dedicate myself to it full-time. What made the decision easier was finding the right partners in The Guiding Matrix—people who not only share our mission of providing exceptional support and resources to coaches but also bring fresh energy and ideas to carry The Coaching Tools Company forward."

The sale allows Elsey to focus full-time on her next venture and passion, Fierce Kindness, a practice, philosophy and movement which aims to create a kinder, more courageous world through personal growth and taking action to make a difference.

The Guiding Matrix is dedicated to helping coaches build successful, scalable, and thriving coaching businesses. Understanding that coaches are passionate about serving their clients but often struggle with the business side of coaching, The Guiding Matrix provides the tools, systems, and coaching expertise necessary to allow them to focus on their core mission. With this acquisition, The Guiding Matrix strengthens its ability to provide coaches with the support and resources they need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.

Going forwards, The Coaching Tools Company will be able to offer an even broader range of tools, services, and opportunities to support the success of coaches at all stages of their journey.

"This is an exciting moment for The Coaching Tools Company and our valued customers," said Elsey. "In The Guiding Matrix, we have found a like-minded partner that shares our dedication to both listening to coaches, and empowering them in their professional and business growth."

ABOUT THE COACHING TOOLS COMPANY

The coaching industry has grown enormously since The Coaching Tools Company was launched 15 years ago. At the International Coaching Federation (ICF), membership has more than tripled from 15,949 members in 2009 to 58,659 in September 2024*. And The Coaching Tools Company has grown with it. As well as being an ICF Business Solutions Partner for a decade, The Coaching Tools Company has 41,000 weekly newsletter subscribers, had over 20 million pageviews and received website visitors from 239 countries around the world.

A trusted partner to hundreds of thousands of coaches around the world, The Coaching Tools Company has built a legacy of approachability, innovation and support for the coaching community through high-quality coaching exercises, free coaching tools and resources and over 800 expert articles on the coaching blog.

"I'm grateful for our customers, readers, guest authors, industry colleagues and our small but wonderful team who remain on staff. It's been so important to find the right people in The Guiding Matrix to grow the legacy of The Coaching Tools Company. And I'm also excited to now be able to devote myself full-time to growing my passion: Fierce Kindness."

For a more personal explanation of the acquisition and what's next for Elsey and The Coaching Tools Company, visit the official announcement on The Coaching Tools Company website.

* Figures from The International Coach Federation September 2024 Fact Sheet.

