The Coalition for Family Harmony Hosts Fourth Annual Denim Day Fundraiser to Mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Record-Breaking Swimmer Diana Nyad and YARDI Systems to be Honored

OXNARD, Calif., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Coalition for Family Harmony's fourth annual Denim Day Event is set to take place at 6pmPT Wednesday, April 30 – the last day of April -- to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Diana Nyad, the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage and the subject of the Academy Award Nominated-movie Nyad (starring Annette Bening) will be the evening's special guest and HERO honoree.

Serving as the only rape crisis center in Ventura County, the Coalition set a goal for this fundraiser to raise money to support the lifesaving services provided for survivors of sexual assault. This year's event is a dinner at the Spanish Hills Club.

This year's Denim Day is made possible through the generous support of sponsors including UCLA Health, IMA, the County of Ventura, Ventura County Credit Union, the Pacific Coast Business Times and the Port of Hueneme. Tickets can be purchased on the Coalition's website.

In addition to the recognition of sponsors, the Coalition will honor YARDI Systems with the Changemaker's Award for their philanthropic work in Ventura County. Last year's awardee of the Changemaker's Award was Kaiser Permanente.

"Denim Day accentuates the Coalition's important mission of helping our community by supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence," said Caroline Prijatel-Sutton, Psy.D, Executive Director, Coalition for Family Harmony. "We are proud to stand alongside organizations like the county of Ventura, Ventura County Credit Union, the Pacific Coast Business Times and the Port of Hueneme in supporting survivors and raising awareness about sexual assault."

The last Wednesday of the April, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, is dedicated to Denim Day. On April 30, 2025, people are encouraged to wear denim to raise awareness about sexual violence prevention.

Denim Day originated in 1992 in Italy when the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction based on what the victim was wearing at the time of her assault – tight-fitting jeans. In 1999, the day was first celebrated when an Italian court granted the appeal of a rapist and overturned his sentence, sparking worldwide outrage and protests. The day is now celebrated annually to combat the idea that rape and sexual violence are the fault or responsibility of survivors, and individuals are encouraged to wear denim in protest and solidarity.

The Coalition is also hosting an online silent auction on Denim Day, featuring wine, dinners, artwork, etc. For more information about the Coalition's Denim Day Fundraiser, to purchase tickets or to donate to the cause visit https://www.classy.org/event/fourth-annual-denim-day/e660754/register/new/select-tickets

Caroline Prijatel-Sutton is available for interviews.

About Coalition for Family Harmony

Since 1976, Coalition for Family Harmony has served survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Ventura County. The Coalition's mission is to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; to educate the community regarding multiple forms of violence; and to prevent the cycle of violence. Since its inception, Coalition has helped save thousands of lives and stop the deadly cycle of violence in families.

Survivors may call our 24-hour trilingual hotline at 800-300-2181.

