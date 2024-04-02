The Coalition for Family Harmony Hosts Third Annual Denim Day Event

We are proud to stand alongside organizations like Kaiser Permanente, Ventura County Credit Union, and the Port of Hueneme in supporting survivors and raising awareness about sexual assault prevention. Post this

In addition to the recognition of sponsors, awards of excellence will be presented at the event. Mary Olson from KCLU is set to receive the esteemed Hero Award for her tireless efforts in advocating for survivors and amplifying their voices in the community. Kaiser Permanente will be presented with the Change Makers Award in acknowledgment of their significant contributions toward creating a safer and more supportive community for survivors of sexual assault. Last year's awardee of the Change Makers Award was US Bank.

"Receiving support from our community shows us how important our mission is," said Caroline Prijatel-Sutton, Psy.D, Executive Director, Coalition for Family Harmony. "We are proud to stand alongside organizations like Kaiser Permanente, Ventura County Credit Union, and the Port of Hueneme in supporting survivors and raising awareness about sexual assault prevention."

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and the last Wednesday of the month is dedicated to Denim Day. On April 24, 2024, people are encouraged to wear denim to raise awareness about sexual violence prevention.

For more information about the Coalition's Denim Day event or to donate to the cause visit their event page here. Caroline Prijatel-Sutton is available for interviews.

About Coalition for Family Harmony

Since 1976, Coalition for Family Harmony has served survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Ventura County. The Coalition's mission is to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; to educate the community regarding multiple forms of violence; and to prevent the cycle of violence. Since its inception, Coalition has helped save thousands of lives and stop the deadly cycle of violence in families.

Survivors may call our 24-hour trilingual hotline at 800-300-2181

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, [email protected]

SOURCE Coalition for Family Harmony