The Cocktail Guru Podcast Added to Comcast's "Big South" Subscriber Network

Currently in its 3rd season, The Cocktail Guru Podcast stands out for its ability to attract some of the most influential and noteworthy guests and brands from the spirits industry. From its inception in Season 1, notable characters have included Dan Dunn, the acclaimed drinks writer and journalist; Michael Zegen, the award-winning actor known for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; and Tiffanie Barriere, also known as "The Drinking Coach," who shares colorful tales from her career. Season 2 and beyond includes guests like celebrated actor Kelsey Grammer, pioneering coffee expert George Howell, award-winning bartender Chris Lowder, actor and co-owner of Señor Rio, Joe Mantegna, and the inimitable Chef Guy Fieri of Santo Spirit Tequila. Whether discussing the art of mixology, the history of cocktails, or the intricacies of the hospitality industry, each episode offers a unique and engaging perspective, making it a must-listen for a diverse array of industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

"We're thrilled to partner with Galaxy Global and Comcast to bring The Cocktail Guru Podcast to a broader audience," said Pogash. "This expansion also reinforces our commitment to providing valuable insights and engaging content within the community we love so much, extending beyond our existing platforms."

The Cocktail Guru Podcast will be airing on Galaxy Global TV in Comcast's Big South Region. To find the channel on the menu guide, hit the VOD button to GET LOCAL, then scroll down to Galaxy Global TV. The Cocktail Guru Podcast can also be found on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, and iHeart.

For more information about The Cocktail Guru Podcast and to tune in to the latest episodes, visit: The Cocktail Guru Podcast Website, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and IMDB.com

About The Cocktail Guru

After over two decades in the industry, The Cocktail Guru collective has not only grown to represent hundreds of beverage brands around the world, but it has created a unique network of regional "Cocktail Gurus" all over the country - acting as active members of both the franchise and their own communities. Jonathan and the Gurus execute private and corporate events, design signature cocktails for small to large spirits brands, and develop craft cocktail programs for restaurants, bars, hotels, and resorts. During the pandemic The Cocktail Guru shifted gears and started doing virtual events to fit the needs of a changing industry by adding a spirits-forward e-comm platform to its offerings. In parallel, Jonathan and his father, Jeffrey Pogash, developed their podcast with 1st Reel Entertainment, led by award-winning media producer Kerry Moynahan. The Cocktail Guru Podcast has been recognized for "Best Online Series" for two consecutive years (Silver Medal- 2023 and 2024) by the Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television across all screens.

About 1st Reel Entertainment

1st Reel Entertainment was founded in 2005 by Producer Kerry Moynahan and was inspired by her love for storytelling and filmmaking. The company specializes in independent film and television productions such as travel shows, food and beverage inspired shows and documentaries. 1st Reel has also expanded into podcasting and docu-reality TV and has won nine Telly Awards for their work.

