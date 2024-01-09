The Colony Hotel and Chairish Announce The Debut Of The Chairish Villa

"This was a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate a glamorous, historic and beloved design destination and reinvent it for today's sophisticated, design lover." - Anna Brockway, Chairish Co-Founder and President Post this

"I adored every aspect of creating The Chairish Villa at The Colony. This was a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate a glamorous, historic and beloved design destination and reinvent it for today's sophisticated, design lover," says Anna Brockway, Co-Founder and President, Chairish. "From the onset, Chairish and The Colony Hotel's design intentions were in complete harmony to create an unforgettable retreat that honors Palm Beach's design history in a modern and fresh way. I am proud to say that together Chairish and The Colony Hotel created an 'Only In Palm Beach' experience equally delightful, inviting, and sure to delight sophisticated, design-loving guests."

"The collaboration with the Chairish team was an absolute delight," says Colony Hotel Owner and President Sarah Wetenhall. "Not only do they share our deep love for and expertise in design and service, but they also demonstrated remarkable responsiveness, creativity, and a fantastic collaborative spirit. We are so thrilled with the final result, and we're confident that guests staying in The Chairish Villa will be as well."

Inspired by the Yellow Roses Room at Palm Beach's iconic Flagler Mansion, matching archival wallpaper and fabric pairings were created exclusively using the Del Tesoro pattern by Schumacher Hospitality. Other standout design elements of The Chairish Villa include handmade rush lighting by celebrated contemporary maker Mario Lopez Torres, including the living room chandelier featuring The Colony Hotel's monkey mascot, Johnnie Brown. Vibrant brushed modern brass fixtures and lighting from Kohler's Occasion Collection are featured in the bathrooms, while unexpected mid-century pieces from coveted vintage makers Biellecky Brothers, Paul Frankl and Gabriella Crespi accent the space. Almost all the furnishings selected by Chairish for the project were locally sourced from Chairish vintage dealers within five miles of the hotel, making The Chairish Villa at The Colony Hotel both a fashionable and sustainable destination.

Also known for their curated art selection, Chairish tapped twenty artists from around the world to create the works on display in the Villa. Selected based on their vibrant use of color, artwork includes poolside photography, Delftware and Cameo inspired sculpture, and a collage of The Colony Hotel itself. Noteworthy Artists include: Liz Marsh, Hope Olson, Brock DeBoer, Lia Burke Libaire, Venetia Syms, Ron Giusti, and Virginia Chamlee.

The Chairish Villa is also shoppable. Guests may simply scan the QR code provided in the villa to be directed to a curated collection of similar items available for purchase. All fabrics, wallpaper, and trims provided by Schumacher Hospitality are available for sale on Chairish, and all bath fixtures are available through Kohler.

ABOUT THE COLONY

As guardians of a treasured icon, The Colony Palm Beach faithfully preserves its legacy of gracious hospitality while ensuring continued relevance to a new generation of modern, well-traveled and discerning guests. The 93-room property provides unique, curated offerings for guests of all ages delivered with best-in-class ultra-boutique service. Much more than a hotel, The Colony is a state of mind – a place to connect meaningfully and authentically with one of the world's most storied destinations, steps from both Worth Avenue and the Atlantic Ocean. Aware of The Colony's singular place in the hearts of long-time Palm Beachers, the hotel is dedicated to maintaining a rich tradition of culinary excellence and sophisticated entertainment in a vibrant social setting that is both welcoming and refreshingly unpretentious. For more information, please visit www.thecolonypalmbeach.com.

ABOUT CHAIRISH

Founded in 2013, Chairish is the leading emporium where designers and tastemakers shop for exceptional home furnishings, art, and jewelry. Named the #1 "can't live without decorating app" that "will change the way you shop for furniture online" by Architectural Digest, Chairish delights millions of shoppers with its expert curation of exclusive and diverse inventory, refreshing shopping experience, and award-winning customer care. As a marketplace, Chairish is committed to building a more sustainable home industry that's kinder to the planet and supports the circular economy through the buying and reselling of vintage and antique pieces. Entrepreneur lists Chairish as one of the "best entrepreneurial companies in America'' and USA Today readers named Chairish the "best place to shop online for furniture and home decor." Chairish Inc. is the San Francisco-based parent company of Chairish.com and Pamono.com. (@chairishco)

