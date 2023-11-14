The Comfy® Partners With Tower 28 For a Feel-Good Holiday Drop Featuring A Special Co-Branded Version of The Original Wearable Blanket

"We're happy to extend a warm hug to the lovely team at Tower 28 and its loyal fans with this exclusive Comfy® Original design," said The Comfy® co-founder Michael Speciale. "This latest collaboration is so fun in light purple, the color that's taken over 2023!" Post this

"We're happy to extend a warm hug to the lovely team at Tower 28 and its loyal fans with this exclusive Comfy® Original design," said The Comfy® co-founder Michael Speciale. "The holidays have always been a special time to capture the joy of wearing one of our enormous, snuggly blankets. This latest collaboration is so fun in light purple, the color that's taken over 2023!"

Tower 28 Founder Amy Lui says her clean skincare and makeup brand is momentarily trading in a sparkly night out for a cozy night in its collaboration with The Comfy®, making time to curl up on the couch in something comfy this holiday season that feels like a warm hug. The design includes an oversized pocket to keep your hands warm or to store essentials like a favorite lip jelly, snacks and even a small furry friend!

After brokering a deal with Barbara Corcoran on ABC's Shark Tank, The Comfy® has since taken off and become a sought-after gift idea each holiday season, expanding its offering in the process.

Having 14 design and utility patents for The Comfy® demonstrates the company's long-standing commitment to innovation and protecting its unique ideas. Its intellectual properties are the foundation of the best-selling product line. The Comfy® team vigilantly monitors any infringement and takes needed action to ensure the brand's and products' integrity in the market. Overseeing all distribution channels through licensed software is a proactive approach to identifying potential violations and unauthorized use.

The Tower 28 x The Comfy® is priced at $54.99. To purchase, visit tower28beauty.com.

About The Comfy® :

Cozy Comfort Company LLC is family-owned and operated by Michael Speciale--the creator of The Comfy®. Just a month after forming their company, The Comfy® was invited to make their pitch on ABC's Shark Tank. With only a prototype in hand they closed a deal with Barbara Corcoran and the rest is history. The Comfy® has been featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America, People, CNN, Yahoo, BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Inc., Scary Mommy, and more.

The Comfy® products are loved by everyone and are currently available online and in over 5,100 retail doors across the U.S., including Macy's, Kohls, Fred Meyer, Target, Sportsman Ski Haus, Al's Sporting Goods, Bob Wards, AAFES and online at QVC, Today's Shopping Choice, ECOM, Shopify, and The Paper Store. The Comfy® is a top seller internationally on Amazon in Canada, the UK, Australia, UAE, and Japan and holds a #1 seller spot on Amazon USA in its category.

