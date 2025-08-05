The Comfy® Presents: I Choose Happy With Marilyn, A Groundbreaking New Podcast on Healing, Resilience and the Radical Choice to Live Fully

"I've come to understand that happiness isn't something that simply happens; it's a conscious choice we make, moment by moment," said Byrne. "This podcast is a space to honor life's challenges, hold space for healing and celebrate the moments when we reclaim our power. " Post this

I Choose Happy With Marilyn delves into the real-life stories of individuals who have walked through fire and emerged transformed. Each weekly episode is a raw, honest and ultimately uplifting conversation about what it means to face trauma, confront grief, break generational cycles and, most importantly, choose joy.

Episode 1, The Cult Next Door: Healing, Manipulation, And The Fight To Break Free, is available now. After fleeing an abusive home, Aundria Adams found herself caught in the web of a manipulative therapist running a covert cult. Her harrowing story of survival and strength is a testament to the power of self-liberation and the courage to reclaim your life. Click here to listen.

Byrne, a former television news anchor and mother of two, brings warmth, insight and fierce compassion to every episode. She once worked alongside one of the co-founders of The Comfy® and her career in journalism sharpened her storytelling instincts. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, Byrne's journey profoundly reshaped her understanding of resilience and the human spirit. Today, she's creating a powerful space where others can share their stories. The Comfy® shares in this ethos, believing happiness is something worth sharing through one story, and one hug, at a time. Together, they're taking comfort to a new level by creating a space that celebrates strength, connection and the simple power of being seen and heard.

"I've come to understand that happiness isn't something that simply happens; it's a conscious choice we make, moment by moment," said Byrne. "This podcast is a space to honor life's challenges, hold space for healing and celebrate the moments when we reclaim our power. I'm deeply grateful to my friends at The Comfy® for wrapping me in their support throughout this transformative journey to 'Feel the Happy.'"

Upcoming episodes include:

Episode 2: I Choose Life: Grief, Grace, And The Grand Canyon

What starts as a bucket-list rafting trip turns into a journey of unimaginable loss and unexpected grace. Margot Baker shares her story of choosing life after tragedy and the moment she found the words that saved her.

Episode 3: "Daddy's Killing Mommy!": A Survivor's Journey to Joy

At just eight years old, Keri Chen's world was shattered by domestic violence. Today, she shares how she turned unthinkable trauma into a life defined by gratitude, love, and deep joy, all proof that our past does not define our future.

"This podcast is a safe space for everyone, where all stories are valued and all voices are heard," said Byrne. "The podcast is a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there's light to be found. Choosing happiness isn't about ignoring pain. It's about embracing the full story of who we are and what we've overcome to find peace and healing."

For more information on the I Choose Happy With Marilyn podcast presented by The Comfy, visit ichoosehappy.life.

About The Comfy® :

Cozy Comfort Company LLC is family-owned and operated by Michael Speciale--the creator of The Comfy®. Just a month after forming their company, The Comfy® was invited to make their pitch on ABC's Shark Tank. With only a prototype in hand they closed a deal with Barbara Corcoran and the rest is history. The Comfy® has been featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America, People, CNN, Yahoo, BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Inc., Scary Mommy, and more.

The Comfy® products are loved by everyone and are currently available online and have sold in retailers across the U.S., including Costco, Macy's, Kohl's, Fred Meyer, Target, Sportsman Ski Haus, Al's Sporting Goods, Bob Wards, AAFES and online at QVC, Today's Shopping Choice, ECOM, Shopify, and The Paper Store. The Comfy® is a top seller internationally on Amazon in Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, and Australia, and holds a #1 seller spot on Amazon USA in its category.

