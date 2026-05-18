The Commission celebrates National Nurses Month by highlighting resources for nurses and other client advocacy professionals

Resources include an AI-focused webinar, Career Center, Virtual Symposium and AllNurses.com contest highlighting nurses' impact

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During National Nurses Month, The Commission™ is recognizing the vital role nurses play as client advocacy professionals and highlighting resources that support their career growth and professional development.

As part of this recognition, The Commission is sponsoring the Excellence in Action: Advocacy That Made a Difference contest through AllNurses.com. During National Nurses Week, nurses are invited to share a time when their client advocacy skills helped change the course of care, support or outcomes for an individual or family. Entries are due by May 22, and two participants will receive a $50 gift card.

Beyond recognition, The Commission is also highlighting resources that support client advocacy professionals as care delivery evolves.

For example, The Commission's recent on-demand webinar, "AI & Case Management: Preparing Professionals & Clients for the Future of Care," features Salvatore Volpe, MD, editor and co-author of Health Informatics: Multidisciplinary Approaches for Current and Future Professionals. The webinar explores how artificial intelligence and machine learning can support workflows while keeping people at the center of care. It also examines why client advocacy professionals, including nurse case managers, must remain adaptable while preserving ethical decision-making, care coordination and human connection.

"As health care and human services continue to evolve, professionals need support that recognizes their unique contributions and prepares them for what comes next," said MaryBeth Kurland, MPA, CAE, ICE-CCP, CEO of The Commission. "Recognition matters, but so does readiness."

The Commission's revamped Career Center also supports career mobility by connecting client advocacy professionals with profession-specific opportunities. Job seekers can post resumes, explore openings and sign up for job alerts. Employers can reach candidates who understand the evolving demands of care delivery.

In addition, The Commission's Virtual Symposium gives nurses and other client advocacy professionals access to timely education, expert perspectives and practical insights that support continued learning in a changing care environment.

Together, these resources reflect The Commission's commitment to recognizing the value of nursing while helping build a future-ready workforce through advocacy, education and career support.

"Nurses demonstrate excellence in action every day by helping clients and families navigate complex systems of care," said Patty Nunez, MA, CRC, CDMS, CCM, chair of The Commission's board. "As The Commission serves a broader community of client advocacy professionals, we remain committed to honoring that work and supporting the knowledge, skills and standards that help professionals make a meaningful difference."

To learn more about The Commission's Career Center, professional development resources and Virtual Symposium, visit yourcommission.org.

About The Commission

The Commission is the preeminent, evidence-based credentialing body for over 50,000 client advocacy professionals. Accredited and volunteer-led, The Commission, formerly known as the Commission for Case Manager Certification, leverages more than 30 years of experience to validate essential knowledge and skills through certification. It prepares a future-ready workforce to respond to changes in system demands, roles, community needs and models of care through continuous learning opportunities. To learn more, visit yourcommission.org.

Media Contact

Keri Boyce, Health2 Resources, 1 703-394-5397, [email protected]

SOURCE The Commission