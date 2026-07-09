The Commission expands customized training for employers building a future-ready workforce

As demand for upskilling and reskilling grows, The Commission invites employers and continuing education providers to partner in developing a future-ready workforce of client advocacy professionals.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Commission® is expanding its customized workforce training solutions for employers developing client advocacy professionals. Health systems, public agencies, community-based organizations and other complex service environments increasingly need structured, scalable training for staff who help clients access support and navigate fragmented systems.

According to LinkedIn's 2025 Workplace Learning Report, 88% of organizations are concerned about employee retention, and providing learning opportunities ranks as the No. 1 retention strategy.

"What does it take to build a workforce that can keep up with change? Structured, sustained learning, delivered by organizations who understand how client advocacy professionals work," said Debby Formica, CAE, ICE-CCP, COO of The Commission.

Customized employer training is one of two resources The Commission offers to organizations building a future-ready workforce for today's case manager and disability management specialist. The other is its Continuing Education Approval Program™.

"The Commission has been building this capacity for more than 30 years, and today we are expanding how we put it to use," Formica said. "Whether an employer needs customized training for their team or a continuing education provider wants to reach more than 50,000 certified CCM® and CDMS® professionals, The Commission is ready to partner."

One such example of a strong partnership is The Commission's multi-year customized training program that has reached more than 450 client advocacy professionals across multiple programs at one of the nation's largest county social services agencies.

"We developed a learning program anchored in the case management process. It's a structured framework that applies to all client advocacy professionals across healthcare, social services, community settings, reentry programs and beyond," said Formica. "Recently, that program was expanded to include newly created learning sessions on motivational strategies and counselor resilience."

For employers and other organizations that develop educational content, The Commission's Continuing Education Approval Program turns training into continuing education credit. Through a streamlined online application, an organization can submit a course for approval and once approved, award CE credit toward the Certified Case Manager (CCM) and Certified Disability Management Specialist (CDMS) credentials.

Employers can also submit in-service training built for their staff, helping employees maintain certification through learning their organization already provides.

To read more about The Commission's multi-year partnership with one of the nation's largest county social services agencies, go to the full case scenario: Scaling Workforce Training for Frontline Impact.

Employers interested in customized workforce training can request more information at yourcommission.org/customized-training-request-form.

Continuing education providers can apply to the Continuing Education Approval Program at yourcommission.org/education-workforce-resources/providers.

About The Commission

The Commission is the preeminent, evidence-based credentialing body for over 50,000 client advocacy professionals. Accredited and volunteer-led, The Commission, formerly known as the Commission for Case Manager Certification, leverages more than 30 years of experience to validate essential knowledge and skills through certification. It prepares a future-ready workforce to respond to changes in system demands, roles, community needs and models of care through continuous learning opportunities. To learn more, visit yourcommission.org.

Media Contact

Keri Boyce, Health2 Resources, 1 7033945397, [email protected]

SOURCE The Commission