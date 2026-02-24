The Commission for Case Manager Certification® Becomes The Commission™

The Commission for Case Manager Certification® will become The Commission™ on Feb. 24, 2026, expanding its mission to support client advocacy professionals while maintaining existing CCM® and CDMS® certification standards, governance and accreditation.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Commission for Case Manager Certification announced today that it will become The Commission, effective Feb. 24, 2026. This change reflects an expanded mission while preserving its credible and reliable evidence-based certification programs and trust it has built over more than 30 years.

The organization will introduce its new name alongside the launch of a new website supported by integrated technology. The Commission will continue to operate as the same independent, nonprofit, with NCCA-accredited certification programs, with no changes to its governance or subject matter expert leadership.

"Changing the organization's name to The Commission allows us to more fully represent the breadth of client advocacy professionals in today's workforce, while maintaining the same governance, accredited programs, and certification best practices our stakeholders rely on," said Patty Nunez, MA, CRC, CDMS, CCM, The Commission's board chair for 2025–2026. "This is a thoughtful, forward-looking step that ensures our mission keeps pace with the professionals and systems we support."

Since 1992, The Commission has provided oversight for its certification programs, including the CCM® and CDMS® credentials, and currently serves more than 50,000 certificant holders. Eligibility requirements, examinations, renewal cycles and continuing education requirements for both credentials will remain unchanged. In addition to The Commission's CCM and CDMS credentials remaining NCCA accredited, The Commission also remains an Accredited Provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation (ANCC) and an approved provider of continuing education for New York State licensed social workers by the New York State Education Department (NYSED). Certificants will continue to earn, maintain and use their CCM® and/or CDMS® designation(s) as they do today.

Expanding the Mission to Meet Workforce Needs

This evolution creates a stronger foundation for The Commission to expand its suite of client advocacy professional development opportunities and related offerings including updated resources for CCM® and CDMS® certificants, candidates and applicants. As health care, disability and human services roles evolve, client advocacy professional responsibilities increasingly span multiple professional settings.

"As the market continues to change, The Commission will be positioned to meet new and expanded demands related to the needs of client advocacy professionals including case managers and disability management specialists as well as those working in health, human, social service, and community-based settings," said MaryBeth Kurland, MPA, CAE, ICE-CCP, chief executive officer of The Commission. "It allows us to further support their certification and professional development needs while also working with employers to build a future-ready workforce. The Commission will continue to develop client advocacy professionals across settings who can adapt to change, navigate complex systems and deliver client-centered outcomes in alignment with industry recognized ethical and professional standards".

As roles evolve, and other client advocacy professionals with specialized skills emerge, The Commission will reach new audiences and support current certificants and those considering getting certified with professional development opportunities, leadership and workforce readiness — while still maintaining its trusted gold standard credentials and education. By becoming The Commission, the organization strengthens its ability to support professionals throughout their careers while maintaining the rigor, credibility and stability that CCM® and CDMS® certificants expect.

To learn more, visit our FAQs.

About The Commission

The Commission is the preeminent, evidence-based credentialing body for over 50,000 client advocacy professionals. Accredited and volunteer-led, The Commission, formerly known as the Commission for Case Manager Certification, leverages more than 30 years of experience to validate essential knowledge and skills through certification. It prepares a future-ready workforce to respond to changes in system demands, roles, community needs and models of care through continuous learning opportunities. To learn more, visit yourcommission.org.

Media Contact

Keri Boyce, Health2 Resources, 1 703-394-5397, [email protected]

SOURCE The Commission