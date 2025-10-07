The Commission to celebrate National Case Management Week with Virtual Symposium

The Commission and ACMA partner under the theme Guiding Journeys for National Case Management Week

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Commission for Case Manager Certification® (CCMC®) proudly announces the celebration of National Case Management Week, October 12–18, 2025, under the joint theme "Guiding Journeys." This year's theme, developed in partnership with the American Case Management Association (ACMA), honors the vital role of case managers in helping clients navigate complex health and social systems with compassion, expertise, and vision.

As part of the week's activities, the Commission will host its Virtual Symposium, October 14–16, 2025, bringing together case managers, disability management specialists, and other client advocacy professionals for continuing education, professional networking, and peer engagement.

The Commission will also launch its newest video series, Rooted in Excellence, showcasing stories through the lens of the client advocacy professional. The videos reflect the Commission's mission to support professionals throughout their career journeys and highlight the diverse ways they impact individuals, families, and communities.

National Case Management Week is also a reminder of what sets Board-Certified Case Managers and Disability Management Specialists apart: a commitment to excellence backed by rigorous standards. The Commission ensures that its credentials remain relevant and reflective of real-world practice by conducting Job Task Analyses (JTA). A JTA is conducted every five years for each program and serves as the foundation of the related exam blueprint. The CCM® exam was updated in August 2025 based on the most recent analysis, and the CDMS® exam will follow with a new blueprint in March 2026. These updates demonstrate the Commission's commitment to upholding the integrity of the credentials and the trust placed in the professionals who earn them.

"Case managers, as client advocacy professionals, are at the heart of care coordination and health equity," said MaryBeth Kurland, CEO of the Commission. "During Case Management Week, we not only celebrate their dedication but also reinforce our commitment to preparing a future-ready workforce through education, partnerships and rigorous credentialing that reflect the realities of practice today and the challenges of tomorrow."

