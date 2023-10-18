The Community Roundtable Recognizes Excellence in Community Management with Community Leadership Awards 2023

ESRI, UKG, AECOM, and Gallaudet University among global organizations recognized as leaders of innovation in community management.

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of the eighth annual Community Leadership Awards were announced Thursday, October 5th and included community leaders from organizations like Udacity, Microsoft, UKG, ESRI, AECOM, and more. The Community Roundtable, the leading global resource for the community management industry, presented the awards at their annual Connect event for online community management professionals. As the recognized leader in community management research, training, and thought leadership, The Community Roundtable is uniquely qualified to evaluate and reward individual and organizational contributions to the industry.

Community Leadership Awards recognize excellence in online community management across ten categories: Outstanding Community Programming, Outstanding Community Dashboard, Outstanding Community ROI, Outstanding Community Design Element, Outstanding Advocacy Program, Outstanding New Community, Outstanding Community Migration, Community MVP, Community Champion, and Community Phoenix. Members of TheCR Network – the world's premier independent resource for community professionals – were recognized in seven individual categories. In total, 14 organizations and individuals were recognized for outstanding efforts in community management.

"We are honored to have a front row seat to witness the innovative work these community professionals are doing," said Jim Storer, Co-Founder and COO at The Community Roundtable. "As the community world continues to evolve, the organizations and individuals recognized provide a blueprint to the professional for exemplary work."

The winners of 2023 Community Leadership Award are:

Outstanding Community Dashboard 2023: AECOM

The "Outstanding Community Dashboard" award recognizes a community dashboard that exhibits the most impressive and engaging design, sharing metrics and measurement in an impactful way that contributes to the overall narrative of a community program.

Outstanding Community ROI 2023: Udacity

"Outstanding Community ROI" award recognizes a community that has best demonstrated significant ROI for their business/organization through innovative community management practices.

Outstanding Community Programming 2023: Community Food Navigator

The "Outstanding Community Programming" recognizes an exceptional community programming that the whole of a member's journey.

Outstanding Community Design Element 2023: UKG

The "Outstanding Design Element" award recognizes a design element in an online community program that demonstrates meaningful engagement through thoughtful design.

Outstanding Advocacy Program 2023: ESRI

The "Outstanding Advocacy Program" award recognizes outstanding community leadership programs that increase engagement, recognize members, and showcase unique talents.

Outstanding Community Launch 2023: Gallaudet University

The "Outstanding Community Launch" award recognizes an innovative or exceptional new Community launched in the last year.

Outstanding Community Migration 2023: Udacity

The "Outstanding Community Migration" award recognizes a community or community team that completes a community migration with exceptional results.

Community Phoenix 2023: April Uzarski, Microsoft

The "Community Phoenix" award recognizes an individual or team that successfully navigated dramatic change to their workplace or industry.

Community MVP 2023: Research Innovations, Inc.

The "Community MVP" award recognizes team excellence in community management – including outstanding efforts, willingness to share with peers, achievements, and excellent community results.

Community Champion 2023: Allison Brotman, UKG

The "Community Champion" award recognizes a specific executive that has shown they understand the value of and fully commit to supporting their Community initiatives through messaging, funding, and integrating community into their overall organization.

Community Detective 2023: Rosemary Tietge, Claris

"Community Detective" awards the member who helps source group knowledge and expertise by regularly asking thoughtful and meaningful questions in TheCR Network.

Community Explorer 2023: Stefanie Melfi

"Community Explorer" awards the member who charts new territory in the community management industry. They take best practices, research, and community models to experiment and advance the industry.

Community Pack Leader 2023: Melanie Binder, HFMA

"Community Pack Leader" awards the member who consistently leads the most discussions, online, in-person, and on virtual calls, and shows leadership around a topic or initiative in TheCR Network.

Community Journaler 2023: Oliver Beirne, Arm

"Community Journaler" awards the member who works out loud the most regularly and with the most depth.

Community Power User 2023: Marissa Rogers, PegaSystems

"Community Power User" awards the most active member in TheCR Network who contributes on a regular basis in a wide variety of ways, from sharing their expertise to supporting and encouraging other members.

Community Rookie of the Year 2023: Michelle Sneck, USAA

"Rookie of the Year" awards a Network member who has fewer than three years of industry experience, is new to TheCR Network, and is a power user – regularly collaborating and contributing inside the Network.

About The Community Roundtable: The Community Roundtable is the leading, global resource for the community management industry. The Community Roundtable helps organizations from Fortune 500s to start-ups and associations recognize, define, and leverage the power of their communities. Through the industry's only comprehensive community management research, The Community Roundtable provides training, events, and consulting to help companies recognize real ROI from their community programs. TheCR Network – the world's premier resource for community professionals, connects hundreds of community practitioners worldwide for networking, professional development, training, education, and support. Learn more at communityroundtable.com

