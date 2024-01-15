The Company Lab (CO.LAB) and gener8tor announce first-ever cohort for Sustainable Mobility Accelerator

"Bringing in such a wide range of mobility startups, all that play to the strengths of Chattanooga, position this city to be a leading network for sustainable transportation, data, energy, and movement." -Tasia Malakasis, CEO, CO.LAB Post this

MarsCharge: MarsCharge™ delivers ultrafast electric vehicle chargers that reduce costs and enhance the resiliency of the electric grid.

FLUIX: An enterprise AI CoPilot, FLUIX optimizes data center efficiency, reducing energy costs by 40%, operational CO2 emissions by 45%, and daily water usage by millions of gallons..

Coulomb AI: A Battery Observability Platform, to elevate battery safety, reliability and sustainability. Leveraging our digital twin technology, to help our customers significantly improve their battery performance and lifetime.

Xtelligent: Revolutionizing traffic control, Xtelligent's Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) technology prioritizes the flow of people and goods, achieving a 20%+ improvement in network travel time, up to 50% improvement in road network reliability/resilience, and up to 20% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to the state of art at a fraction of the cost.

Terminus: Terminus is an urban data mining company, enabling public authorities and governments to take proactive action to make their cities smarter, safer and more efficient.

"This cohort is not only the first of its kind in Chattanooga, but in the country as well," said The Company Lab CEO Tasia Malakasis. "Bringing in such a wide range of mobility startups, all that play to the strengths of Chattanooga, position this city to be a leading network for sustainable transportation, data, energy, and movement."

The 12-week program will provide each team with a $20,000 initial investment, followed by the potential for up to $100,000 post-program. Participants will immerse themselves in a dynamic environment centered around mentorship, collaboration with Chattanooga's Sustainable Mobility leaders, and access to crucial pilot opportunities.

gener8tor is a global venture firm and accelerator network that supports startups, founders, workers, employers, artists and musicians across race, place and gender. gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities and nonprofits to operate programs in more than 41 communities across 22 states and two countries. Fast Company named gener8tor one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2021 and 2022.

