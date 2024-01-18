The Company Lab (CO.LAB) announces inaugural golf tournament, angled at connecting entrepreneurs with Chattanooga's resources and leaders

"By allowing these founders a chance to swing some golf clubs with a wide array of people like government officials, investors, or community members, we are giving everyone a chance to be part of how Chattanooga is growing and changing." -Tasia Malakasis, CEO, CO.LAB Post this

CO.LAB is taking a new approach to this traditional type of event by allowing the Chattanooga community the chance to give individuals an up-close and personal experience of seeing how this innovation is driving change in Chattanooga. In lieu of traditional registration for a golf tournament foursome team, teams can choose to donate a spot on their foursome to a founder looking to connect with players in the Chattanooga entrepreneurial space.

"When it comes to success in entrepreneurship, we believe that collaboration is the key to driving scalable innovation," said Malakasis. "By allowing these founders a chance to swing some golf clubs with a wide array of people like government officials, investors, or community members, we are giving everyone a chance to be part of how Chattanooga is growing and changing."

Sponsorship opportunities are available for any business seeking to align themselves with this exciting event and support the growth of Chattanooga's entrepreneurial landscape. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Ashlyn Fowler at [email protected]. Registration for The Startup Cup begins on January 18th, 2024 and runs through the date of the tournament.

