The Computer Museum of America (CMoA) Announces Dates for Apple Innovations Exhibit

"Our new exhibit will offer an unparalleled look at Apple's contributions to the tech industry and society at large," said Lonnie Mimms, founder and board chair at CMoA. "We are excited to provide our visitors with a unique opportunity to explore the innovations that have defined Apple's legacy over the past five decades."

"We are thrilled to announce "Fifty Years of Innovation at Apple" on this anniversary milestone," said Rena Youngblood, executive director of the Computer Museum of America. "Our mission has always been to educate and inspire people of all ages and backgrounds by showcasing the rich history of computing. As we mark our fifth year, we are committed to continuing this mission and expanding our exhibits to cover more groundbreaking achievements in the world of technology."

The Computer Museum of America is currently open Thursday-Sunday and is located just north of Atlanta in Roswell, Ga. For more information, visit thecmoa.org.

The Computer Museum of America is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the history of computing and its impact on our society. Through interactive experiences, educational programs, and engaging events, CMoA provides visitors with a unique opportunity to explore the evolution of technology and its profound influence on our lives. For more information, visit thecoma.org.

