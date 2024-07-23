The Computer Museum of America (CMoA) Announces Dates for Apple Innovations Exhibit

As Apple approaches its 50th anniversary in 2026, CMoA is uniquely positioned to showcase the company's extraordinary journey
ROSWELL, Ga., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Computer Museum of America (CMoA) proudly celebrates its 5th anniversary in July 2024. Over the past five years, CMoA has expanded its educational programming, introduced engaging community events, increased the number of exhibits, and garnered immense support from members, volunteers, and a community of people who believe that by preserving the past we will inspire the future. To kick off celebrations, the museum is excited to announce their most ambitious project to date, "Fifty Years of Innovation at Apple." The exhibit will span an impressive 20,000 square feet and launches in the spring of 2026.
As Apple approaches its 50th anniversary in 2026, CMoA is uniquely positioned to showcase the company's extraordinary journey. Visitors can expect to see rare artifacts that have shaped the way we live and work, including early prototypes, iconic devices, and five original Apple 1s. The exhibit will also showcase uncommon collector's items including Apple tennis shoes, t-shirts, and rare gift cards and will feature the stories behind Apple's groundbreaking products the Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, and more.
"Our new exhibit will offer an unparalleled look at Apple's contributions to the tech industry and society at large," said Lonnie Mimms, founder and board chair at CMoA. "We are excited to provide our visitors with a unique opportunity to explore the innovations that have defined Apple's legacy over the past five decades."
"We are thrilled to announce "Fifty Years of Innovation at Apple" on this anniversary milestone," said Rena Youngblood, executive director of the Computer Museum of America. "Our mission has always been to educate and inspire people of all ages and backgrounds by showcasing the rich history of computing. As we mark our fifth year, we are committed to continuing this mission and expanding our exhibits to cover more groundbreaking achievements in the world of technology."
The Computer Museum of America is currently open Thursday-Sunday and is located just north of Atlanta in Roswell, Ga. For more information, visit thecmoa.org.
