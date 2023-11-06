The Conference Forum Launches Network of Websites to Support Pharma R&D

The Conference Forum launched a network of websites to connect and support life science professionals, investors, FDA and patient advocates who are on a quest to advance medicine development with greater diversity and access.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum launched today a new network of websites to connect and support life science professionals, investors, FDA and patient advocates to advance medicine development and delivery, as well as clinical research diversity and access.

"These websites allow us to grow with the demands of the industry that we serve," said Valerie Bowling, Executive Director, The Conference Forum. "They offer the medicine development and delivery community an opportunity to expand their knowledge and networks."