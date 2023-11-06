The Conference Forum Launches Network of Websites to Support Pharma R&D

The Conference Forum launched a network of websites to connect and support life science professionals, investors, FDA and patient advocates who are on a quest to advance medicine development with greater diversity and access.
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum launched today a new network of websites to connect and support life science professionals, investors, FDA and patient advocates to advance medicine development and delivery, as well as clinical research diversity and access.
"These websites allow us to grow with the demands of the industry that we serve," said Valerie Bowling, Executive Director, The Conference Forum. "They offer the medicine development and delivery community an opportunity to expand their knowledge and networks."
The new websites will serve the following markets:
- Clinical Trial Operations / Digital Transformation
- Immuno-Oncology and Cell Therapy
- Drug Delivery
- Patients as Partners in Clinical Research
- Biotech CMO / R&D Leadership
- CRAACO: Clinical Research as a Care Option
These markets will now have their own dedicated websites with completely redesigned conference portions to easily navigate the agenda, tech presentations, speaking faculty, partnering and networking; and comprehensive and in-depth coverage on the information impacting research and development through articles, webcasts and podcasts.
The brands include:
- CMO Summit 360° ®
- CRAACO: Clinical Research as a Care Option ®
- DPHARM ®: Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Trials
- Immuno-Oncology 360° ®
- Mobile Tech in Clinical Trials ®
- Patients as Partners ®
- Patients as Partners Europe ®
- PODD ®: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery
The parent website will remain theconferenceforum.org to provide easy access to the entire portfolio.
"We are delighted to launch the new websites when there is more need than ever before to connect in the exciting, complex medicine development ecosystem," said Meredith Sands, Executive Director, Business Development, The Conference Forum.
About the Conference Forum:
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research and marketing firm. The company brings the full spectrum of executives together to share ideas and information on how to advance efficient medicine development and delivery, patient diversity and access. They produce trusted conferences, webinars, podcasts, digital editorial and marketing.
