The Confidence Paradox: Americans Say They Are Confident With Money, Yet Hidden Anxiety and Gender Divides Tell a Different Story. AI Can Help Bridge the Gap

Cleo study shows economic instability is driving conflicting attitudes in financial health illustrating need for financial literacy tools to move young earners forward.

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Americans say they feel confident managing their money, yet financial stress runs deep. A new study from Cleo, the world's first AI financial assistant, uncovers a clear contradiction: 86% of US adults aged 28 to 40 feel confident about their finances, but nearly one in three say they face significant money anxiety. The survey also found a sharp divide in savings, with women saving 45% less than men.

The study, which surveyed 10,000 adults aged 28-40 across the UK and US, shows that while many are struggling, they are eager for change. Seventy-eight percent of Americans believe they could improve their financial knowledge, pointing to a need for education and tools that help people understand how money works in an economy that feels unpredictable.

"It is not that this generation is bad with money, but they are dealing with a financial system that feels unpredictable," said Barney Hussey-Yeo, Founder and CEO of Cleo. "People know the basics, but rising costs and economic swings make it hard to feel in control. That's where AI tools, used responsibly, can help build stability and trust."

Women Face a Steeper Climb

Cleo's data highlights a persistent gender gap in savings and financial satisfaction where disparity isn't just financial, it's emotional.

US women save an average of $166 per month, compared to $319 for men — a 45% gender gap. And 16% of women report saving nothing each month, versus 7% of men.

Only 35% of women feel satisfied with their savings levels, compared to 53% of men.

Women report higher anxiety levels and greater pressure to support others, often balancing personal goals with family financial obligations.

Factors not Facts, Drive Financial Stress

The study shows that money anxiety among young adults stems from unpredictability and behavioral pressures, not simple facts and figures around financial literacy.

Among US respondents, 40% cite unpredictable costs as their biggest challenge in managing finances, with 35% indicating that balancing short-term spending with long-term savings is their hardest task.

Almost 40% say they struggle with self-discipline, highlighting an opportunity for tools that support better habits. Almost one quarter say they are open to trying AI for this type of financial support.

"The future of financial wellbeing will depend on technology that learns from people's behavior and helps educate and empower them, not tools that simply tell them what to do," added Hussey-Yeo. "By addressing this confidence and anxiety gap, Cleo can help reduce the emotional weight of managing money and give users a clearer picture of their financial lives."

