The Connected Insights Imperative: Zappi and the American Marketing Association Unveil Key Findings on the Future of Data, AI, and Technology in Marketing

"Marketers are leveraging technology more than ever to connect with consumers, yet data connectivity remains underutilized," said Steve Phillips, CEO and founder of Zappi. "Our latest survey with the American Marketing Association reveals that while insights teams are essential for business success, making connected insights a strategic and budgetary priority will not only improve efficiency but also provide a significant competitive edge. Without fully connected data and insights, CMOs are missing a huge opportunity to unlock true consumer centricity, become better storytellers and drive greater impact in their decision-making. Companies that embrace these changes will stand out against those who are still navigating through disconnected data."

Highlights from The The Connected Insights Imperative Report:

1. Insights teams are catalysts for business success:

An overwhelming 83% of respondents express satisfaction with their company's insights function.

69% view insights to be "massively influential" in shaping business decisions. However, only 21% of companies boast a dedicated insights department, with 38% housing insights work within a team, 33% relying on individual market researchers, and 7% outsourcing insights work.

52% see their insights staff as strategic partners, and nearly one-third (31%) as advisors. However, 17% still view them as "order takers," indicating room for growth.

2. High tech adoption in insights, low systematization of data:

A significant 78% of respondents report frequent use of technology for consumer insights.

Despite this, 59% admit their consumer insights projects lack systematic handling, often relying on disparate tools or ad hoc approaches. Key obstacles include budget constraints (40%), disconnected data (33%), and time limitations (28%).

43% reveal their insights and data are either disconnected or fragmented.

3. High level of data maturity:

57% state to have attained a high level of of consumer feedback, data, and insights (Learn about Zappi's Connected Insights Framework to discover how companies can identify their current stage and progress from Level 1, "Disconnected," to Level 3, "Connected," to attain a consumer-centric business reality).

4. Insights teams lead in AI adoption:

Insights professionals are more likely than marketers to spearhead AI initiatives, with over 35% of insights professionals strongly agreeing on the critical importance of using AI for consumer insights.

The majority (57%) believe it is vital for their company to employ AI tools to harness consumer data effectively.

"Insights teams play a crucial role in driving business success, and that potential needs to be leveraged. We always encourage marketing and insights teams to collaborate closely to fully understand consumer needs and create more impactful strategy," said Bennie F. Johnson, CEO of the American Marketing Association.

Methodology

From April to June 2024, Zappi and the AMA conducted a survey of 715 marketers and insights professionals from brand-side organizations, making it the largest known sample in an insights maturity study since 2009.

For a detailed analysis and download the full report, please visit Zappi's website.

