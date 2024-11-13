The Connell Company Starts Construction of Entertainment Building at New Jersey's Newest Destination Neighborhood

This new building is designed with the purpose of creating a unified, hospitality-driven experience, for everyone who comes to The Park to live, work, stay, or play. We are thrilled to begin sharing what is to come with the surrounding communities and look forward to sharing more in the near future. Post this

"The District at The Park is at the center of our redevelopment project. Because of this, we wanted to create beautifully designed spaces with concepts that complement each other and encourage people to visit," said Shane Connell, Executive Vice President at The Connell Company. "We are extremely excited about beginning construction on the entertainment building and can't wait until the public can enjoy each of the concepts coming to The Park."

Part of The Park's goal is to create meaningful spaces that connect indoor and outdoor venues seamlessly. The entertainment building will not only be adjacent to a custom playground but will also feature a beautifully designed seating area that transforms from an indoor space to outdoor flawlessly through signature guillotine glass doors designed by Seatle-based Olson Kundig.

"We are working tirelessly to deliver the highest quality spaces, services, and experiences to everyone who steps foot in The Park," said Stephen Kilroy, Senior Vice President of Hospitality and Marketing at The Connell Company. "Working with David M. Sullivan Design firm out of New York City, this new building is designed with the purpose of creating a unified, hospitality-driven experience, for everyone who comes to The Park to live, work, stay, or play. We are thrilled to begin sharing what is to come with the surrounding communities and look forward to sharing more in the near future."

Just last month, the company announced the first phase of The Park's transformation with the introduction of Round Table Workspaces. The launch included 1.5 million square feet of modernized and elevated workspaces, including indoor and outdoor spaces with collaborative lounges, workstations and meeting rooms, as well as high quality bars and cafes. It also features game rooms, access to FIELDHOUSE, the campus' fitness center, and access to Table & Banter's hospitality team, which provides homemade and seasonal food, social activities and catering and event services for all tenants.

The Park is a 185-acre campus home to 1.5 million square feet of grade A offices on the campus that host companies like L'Oreal, Fiserv and HP, as well as a 176-room Embassy Suites hotel, Grain & Cane Restaurant, Starbucks, Lifetime Fitness, outdoor walking and jogging trails, and co-working social club Round Table Studios.

To learn more about The Park, please visit: https://www.theparkatnj.com/.

About The Park

The Park, formerly known as Connell Corporate Park, is undergoing a $500 million repositioning to bring an urban energy and community to the suburbs. The Park is situated on a walkable, 185-acre campus with a 176-room Embassy Suites Hotel, 112,000 square foot Lifetime Fitness center and over 1.5 million square feet of work resort offices, flexible workspaces and collaborative lounges all anchored by a hospitality, culinary, and wellness culture. The Park is currently adding The District at The Park, which will include 328 apartments and 185,000 square feet of restaurants and entertainment retail, bringing the whole campus together into one vibrant destination. To learn more about The Park, please visit: https://theparkatnj.com/.

About The Connell Company

The Connell Company, founded in 1926, is one of the largest diversified, privately held corporations in the United States. Since its inception, there have been five generations of the Connell family owning and involved in the business. Over its 97+ years in business, Connell has evolved from a commodities-based organization to a real estate and finance-based firm. To learn more about The Connell Company, please visit: https://connellco.com/

