The Connell Company Unveils Round Table Workspaces at The Park in Berkeley Heights, NJ

At the center of The Park's evolution is the redevelopment of our office spaces to create a five-star luxury work resort that fosters a new culture of work/life balance by adding hospitality-driven amenity spaces and services Post this

In addition to an elevated design and infrastructure, RT Workspaces now features indoor and outdoor spaces with collaborative lounges, workstations, meeting rooms, bars, and cafes. Each building also contains game rooms with recreational amenities, including pool tables, ping pong tables, and multi-sport simulators to encourage movement and a healthy work/life balance. Tenants of RT Workspaces also have access to FIELDHOUSE, the campus' wellness and fitness center, which offer class programming, open gyms with state-of-the-art equipment, personal training, nutrition coaching, and locker room facilities. Additionally, Table & Banter, the in-house hospitality team, provides delicious homemade and seasonal food, social activities, and catering and event services for all tenants.

The redevelopment of the campus' workspaces and the further transition of The Park has helped attract top-tier talent within the business community, signing leases for over 250,000 square feet of office space in 2024 alone. The campus is already a popular destination, including the offices of marquee companies such as L'Oreal, Fiserv, Hikma, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aon, and Samsung. With an occupancy of 97%, RT Workspaces has over 40 diverse tenants, including the most recent notable lease agreement with Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager. In addition to RT Workspaces, The Park is home to a 176-room Embassy Suites hotel, Grain & Cane Restaurant, Starbucks, Life Time Fitness, outdoor walking and jogging trails, and Round Table Studios — a 44,000 square foot coworking space that offers a curated selection of thoughtfully designed workstations, private offices, and community spaces.

Additionally, the campus will soon introduce a robust lineup of residential, dining, retail, wellness, and entertainment concepts within The District at The Park. To learn more, please visit: https://theparkatnj.com/.

About Round Table Workspaces

Round Table Workspaces is a "work resort" office product consisting of 1,500,000-square-feet of modernized and elevated workspaces, which include hospitality-driven amenity spaces and services, located at The Park in Berkeley Heights, NJ. Since 2019, The Connell Company has been renovating its five original office buildings with the goal of enhancing the tenant experience. With a scope and level of services and amenities which are not available anywhere else in the Northeast, RT Workspaces are dedicated to transforming the average workday for each of its tenants. To learn more about Round Table Workspaces, please visit: https://www.theparkatnj.com/round-table

About The Park

The Park, formerly known as Connell Corporate Park, is undergoing a $500 million repositioning to bring an urban energy and community to the suburbs. The Park is situated on a walkable, 185-acre campus with a 176-room Embassy Suites Hotel, 112,000 square foot Lifetime Fitness center and over 1.5 million square feet of work resort offices, flexible workspaces and collaborative lounges all anchored by a hospitality, culinary, and wellness culture. The Park is currently adding The District at The Park, which will include 328 apartments and 185,000 square feet of restaurants and entertainment retail, bringing the whole campus together into one vibrant destination. To learn more about The Park, please visit: https://theparkatnj.com/.

About The Connell Company

The Connell Company, founded in 1926, is one of the largest diversified, privately held corporations in the United States. Since its inception, there have been five generations of the Connell family owning and involved in the business. Over its 97+ years in business, Connell has evolved from a commodities-based organization to a real estate and finance-based firm. To learn more about The Connell Company, please visit: https://connellco.com/

