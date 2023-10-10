The Consortium of Brunello di Montalcino returns to the US with the newest edition of Benvenuto Brunello

New York, Miami, and Dallas will host this year's event on November 28 for a preview of the latest vintages of Brunello.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino is thrilled to announce its return to the United States for the latest edition of Benvenuto Brunello. This annual, exclusive wine tasting event offers a unique opportunity to get an early taste of the newest vintage releases, featuring Brunello di Montalcino 2019 and Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2018.

Over the years, Benvenuto Brunello has evolved into one of the most eagerly awaited events in the wine world. It serves as a grand showcase for one of Italy's most iconic, celebrated, and beloved wines. This year, Consorzio Brunello di Montalcino is excited to host the event simultaneously in three vibrant cities: New York, where it will take place at the Public Hotel; Miami, hosted at Briza on the Bay; and Dallas, at the Tower Club. All three events are scheduled for November 28th.

The event will kick off with a seminar that provides an overview of the appellation, soils, and weather patterns of the 2018 and 2019 vintage for a select group of media, critics, and sommeliers from the United States under the guidance of experts such as Mark Guillaudeu, MS, in New York, Lyn Farmer DipWSET in Miami and James Tidwell, MS in Dallas. Members of the trade and media will have the opportunity to taste over 70 labels from nearly 40 renowned Brunello producers.

"From Italy and Montalcino to the world: Benvenuto Brunello showcases the newest vintages of Brunello 2019 and the Riserva 2018. This international event will be an opportunity for media and trade to discover our unique terroir in terms of biodiversity and quality—characteristics of excellence that make Brunello di Montalcino an ambassador of 'Made in Italy' in the world," says Fabrizio Bindocci, President of Consorzio Brunello di Montalcino. "This recognition is a great responsibility, our motivation to be constantly committed to maintain the high quality of the grapes and authenticity in our wine production".

Brunello di Montalcino is made from the Sangiovese grape, a variety traditionally referred to as Brunello in the Montalcino area. Renowned for its thicker-skinned berries, Brunello yields wines characterized by exceptionally bold fruit flavors, vibrant acidity, and robust, age-worthy tannins. Brunello can only be released onto the market on January 1st of the fifth year, or 6 years for the Riserva, after harvesting and must undergo a minimum of two years of aging in wooden barrels, followed by at least four months of bottle aging, or 6 months for the Riserva.

Benvenuto Brunello promises to be a journey through the diverse and exquisite expressions of Brunello di Montalcino, allowing attendees to gain a deeper understanding of the craftsmanship and artistry that goes into each bottle.

About Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino

The Consortium of Brunello di Montalcino, established in 1967 shortly after the DOC designation, is a voluntary association of vineyard owners dedicated to safeguarding and highlighting the qualities of Brunello di Montalcino. The consortium plays a pivotal role in preserving the wine's distinct characteristics, promoting it nationally and internationally, and ensuring its quality. It boasts approximately 200 members, including producers and bottlers, representing a majority of the region's wineries. The consortium is committed to protecting the Montalcino territory and promoting environmental sustainability through eco-friendly farming practices and responsible resource management. Its primary objective is to elevate the status of Brunello di Montalcino on a global scale, emphasizing the wine's quality, history, culture, and regional heritage. https://www.consorziobrunellodimontalcino.it/en/home/home

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com

