The Constructive Dialogue Institute Launches Dialogue Training for Student Leaders

New student-focused versions of the Constructive Dialogue Institute's dialogue facilitation programs are now available nationwide.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI) has launched student versions of its two training programs—Foundations in Constructive Dialogue and the CDI Certified Dialogue Facilitator Training—tailored to meet the growing demand for student leadership in fostering campus dialogue.

As polarization intensifies on college campuses, institutions are looking to student leaders—in clubs, residence life, and student government—to help strengthen dialogue across campus. CDI's new programs provide these leaders with concrete skills to lead meaningful conversations and support a healthier campus culture.

"Students are so well-positioned to be front and center when it comes to moving some of these important conversations forward with their peers," said Rachel Stephenson, Chief Transformation Officer at CUNY.

Program offerings include:

Foundations in Constructive Dialogue: A five-hour training (virtual or in-person) that introduces students to core dialogue techniques and strategies for navigating complex conversations.

CDI Certified Dialogue Facilitator Training: A two-day immersive workshop that equips student leaders with the confidence and skills to plan and facilitate challenging conversations with their peers.

These new programs have already been implemented at the City University of New York (CUNY) and Miami University, respectively, where student leaders are playing a key role in broader campus dialogue efforts.

"Students want to be change makers, they want to be advocates, but they don't necessarily have the tools," said M. Cristina Alcalde, VP for Transformational and Inclusive Excellence at Miami University.

As colleges and universities renew their commitment to fostering a culture of constructive dialogue, student leaders are increasingly recognized as vital partners— working alongside faculty, staff, and leaders to drive lasting cultural change.

For more information about CDI's full range of training programs, visit https://constructivedialogue.org/higher-ed/training-and-certifications/.

