The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2023. Artificial Intelligence, the ability to perform tasks and analyze data at human intelligence levels, is taking many industries by storm. Companies around the globe are rushing to adopt AI with the aim of lowering operational expenses, enhancing productivity, boosting earnings, and elevating customer satisfaction. Nonetheless, there is a large contingent of individuals who do not possess the requisite understanding and skills essential for the successful integration of AI. As a result, there has been a growing demand for the services of AI consultants. Today, more than ever, AI consultants have a vital function in connecting advanced technology with its real-world application. Their specialized knowledge assists companies in navigating the intricacies of AI integration, guaranteeing customized answers that match distinct organizational requirements. Through the analysis of data and business operations, they pinpoint opportunities where AI can optimize effectiveness, enrich customer interactions, and facilitate decision-making.

A former aerospace engineer, Yoni Malchi is a Managing Director in Consulting Services at WWT, where he is focused on AI and Cloud Strategy. With a passion for driving Fortune 500 enterprises to become more data-driven and analytics-focused, Malchi brings more than a decade of combined experience and demonstrated success in leadership and strategy. Another awardee that made this year's roster is Wim Verleyen, the Associate Director of Data & Analytics at Raytheon Technologies, the world's largest aerospace and defense company. As a technology leader with over 15 years of experience, Verleyen has a proven track record of advancing data capabilities for descriptive, diagnostic, and predictive services. Furthermore, we would like to honor Lan Guan, who currently leads the Accenture Center for Advanced AI. Guan, who holds more than 10 patents, is one of the sector's top minds. In addition to being a much sought-after speaker on AI-related topics, she has published many industry white papers and journal articles about the growing impact of AI on corporate transformation.

This year's awardees include John Collins (FTI Consulting), Paul Henninger (KPMG UK), Lan Guan (Accenture), Jean-Gabriel Prince (KPMG), Wim Verleyen (Raytheon Technologies), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

