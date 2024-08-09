The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2024. As AI continues to drive unprecedented changes across industries, these leaders are at the helm, guiding organizations through complex transformations. The US market for corporate AI consulting alone is valued at USD 37.8 billion, reflecting the critical role these professionals play in harnessing AI's potential to optimize operations, innovate products, and create competitive advantages. Whether it's enhancing data analytics, leading digital transformations, or pioneering new AI applications, their work is shaping the future of business.

With over 50% of large enterprises already leveraging AI consulting services, the demand for these experts has surged as organizations seek to reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and increase efficiency. By strategically applying AI in these areas, these consultants enable companies to achieve measurable gains in productivity and growth, transforming AI's potential into real business value.

Among this year's awardees, Karthik Narain, Group Chief Executive of Technology at Accenture, is recognized for his leadership in driving cloud, data, and AI innovations, particularly through Accenture's Generative AI Center of Excellence. Naveen Sharma, Senior Vice President at Cognizant, is noted for his strategic vision in advancing AI and analytics across various sectors, integrating cloud and legacy systems to enhance customer experiences. John Thompson, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence at EY, stands out for his extensive contributions to AI, including authoring several influential books on the subject and leading groundbreaking AI initiatives at EY.

Amid a competitive field of nominees, these leaders distinguish themselves with their exceptional ability to harness AI technologies and deliver substantial business transformations across diverse industries. Please join us in recognizing the achievements of The Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include John Collins (Deep Vertical AI), Pepe Cafferata (McKinsey & Company), Partha Gopalakrishnan (Brane Group), Susheel Sethumadhavan (Kearney), Bharath Thota (Kearney), Bob Ghafouri (Alvarez & Marsal), Jennifer Meyers (Alvarez & Marsal), Kevin Carl (Alvarez & Marsal), Conrad Heider (Simon-Kucher), John Thompson (EY), Senthil Ramani (Accenture), Karthik Narain (Accenture), John Simmons (PwC), Lou DiLorenzo Jr. (Deloitte), and Shawn Gilronan (CohnReznick), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

