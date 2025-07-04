The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2025. These professionals are shaping how AI gets implemented inside large organizations. They oversee enterprise-wide deployments, structure adoption roadmaps, and guide decisions about where and when to apply machine learning. In some cases, that means embedding generative AI into customer-facing applications; in others, it means evaluating vendor models for safety, fine-tuning LLMs with proprietary data, or standing up new compliance functions to meet regulatory standards.

Many are also involved in translating strategy into practice—advising C-suites on how to align AI efforts with long-term business goals, while managing internal change and building cross-functional teams that can support sustained implementation. The work is highly technical, but also deeply organizational. Taken together, these leaders reflect the growing demand for consultants who can apply AI with precision inside high-stakes environments—healthcare, finance, national defense—where small decisions carry outsized consequences.

Among this year's awardees, we recognize Sumeet Gupta, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, who leads the firm's Digital & AI Transformation practice and brings over two decades of experience helping Fortune 200 companies and private equity firms build AI-driven products, services, and businesses. AJ Dalal, Senior Managing Director of Data & AI Strategy at Publicis Sapient, brings over two decades of experience in enterprise data and digital innovation, helping Fortune 500s and high-growth startups translate data and AI strategies into measurable business outcomes. Lou DiLorenzo Jr., U.S. AI & Data Strategy Practice Leader at Deloitte, heads the firm's Generative AI Incubator and Executive Accelerator programs, drawing on cross-sector operating and consulting experience to guide organizations through large-scale change and capability development in AI and data strategy.

The recipients of this year's award were selected for their depth of expertise, the quality of their advisory work, and the tangible outcomes they've delivered through AI-driven transformation. Each awardee has played a critical role in shaping how organizations design, implement, and scale artificial intelligence. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Sumeet Gupta (FTI Consulting), Bob Ghafouri (Alvarez & Marsal), Conrad Heider (Simon-Kucher), AJ Dalal (Publicis Sapient), Paolo Pellegrini (Metyis), Rahul Kumar Singh (Sigmoid), Charisma Glassman (Genpact), John Simmons (PwC), Lou DiLorenzo Jr. (Deloitte), Sunil Senan (Infosys), Chandra Shukla (EY), Ravindra Patil (Tredence Inc), Narasimhan Aravamudhan (Zifo RnD Solutions), and Arun Shastri (ZS Associates), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

