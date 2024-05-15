The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Automotive Consultants and Leaders of 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Automotive Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Automotive Consultants and Leaders of 2024. This award celebrates individuals who have pushed for greater innovation in the automotive space through digital transformation efforts that are creating pathways into the future for self-driving vehicles, sensor technology, cloud computing, greater green energy initiatives, and more. The nominees below represent the best among hundreds of candidates after factoring in feedback from leaders in and around the professional and technology service industries. Their expertise spans financial, engineering, legal, and other important areas that feed into what next generation transportation will look like in coming years.

Among this year's awardees is Juergen Reers with Accenture who is helping companies prepare for and shape the future of mobility by developing large transformation programs that are designed to transform traditional business models. Brian Irwin with Alvarez & Marsal is focused on helping organizations capitalize on changing customer expectations in their inevitable migration to electric vehicles. Finally, with the automotive industry in a period of unending transformation, Gary Silberg of KPMG is establishing new ways to help organizations identify and evaluate new growth strategies that will make them scalable, and inevitably, profitable.

All of these individuals represent the top performers who rose above their peers to move both their respective organizations and the industry at large forward. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Automotive Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include Juergen Reers (Accenture), Christine Sachseneder (Kearney), Brian Irwin (Alvarez & Marsal), Laura Marcero (Huron), Vinod Kadadi (Wipro), Michele Bertoncello (McKinsey & Company), Lawrence Keyler (RSM US), Harris Ng (Kearney), Samid Hussain (Cornerstone Research), Jaydip Mukhopadhyay (Wipro), Aditya Pathak (Cognizant), Sven Dharmani (EY), Jason Alexander (RSM US), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

