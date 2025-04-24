The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Automotive Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Automotive Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Automotive Consultants and Leaders of 2025. As the automotive sector navigates a wave of change—electrification, software-defined vehicles, shifting supply chains, and rising cost pressures—this year's awardees are helping companies rethink how they design, build, and deliver. Their work spans operational transformation, dealership modernization, manufacturing strategy, technology integration, and financial restructuring, addressing the practical realities reshaping the industry.

Among this year's awardees is Edzil Gonsalves, Managing Partner and Automotive Industry Advisor at Tata Consultancy Services, who has spent over 30 years helping global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers drive innovation across product development, manufacturing operations, and customer experience. Also honored is Sven Dharmani, Global Advanced Manufacturing & Mobility Supply Chain Leader at EY, who works with automotive and manufacturing clients around the world to implement Industry 4.0 technologies and transform supply chain strategies. Aditya Pathak, Vice President and Head of Automotive, Transportation, and Logistics at Cognizant, is also recognized for leading client transformations across software-defined vehicles, digital manufacturing, and customer experience modernization as the industry adapts to accelerating global competition.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Automotive Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Laura Marcero (Huron Consulting), Jason Alexander (RSM US), Edzil Gonsalves (Tata Consultancy Services), Sven Dharmani (EY), and Aditya Pathak (Cognizant), among other notable industry leaders.

