The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Consulting Firm CEOs of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Consulting Firm CEOs of 2025.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Consulting Firm CEOs of 2025. Over the past decade, consulting has expanded into one of the most consequential segments of the modern economy. In the United States alone, the management consulting market has grown by well over $100 billion, while the workforce has expanded to nearly 900,000 professionals. That growth has occurred amid sustained economic volatility, regulatory pressure, and technological change—placing consulting firms in an increasingly central role in how organizations respond when conditions shift.

The leaders recognized in this year's list are responsible for how that influence is exercised. They run firms that design and implement enterprise systems, manage financial and operational risk, guide public and private institutions through restructuring, and translate strategic decisions into operating reality. Some oversee global partnerships with hundreds of thousands of professionals; others lead smaller, highly specialized firms. Across models, these CEOs determine how strategy is translated into operating decisions, how technology is introduced into core business processes, and how risk is managed when the cost of failure is high.

Among this year's awardees, Nigel Vaz, Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Sapient, has led the firm's long-standing focus on enterprise digital transformation and AI platforms, advising global clients across industries and overseeing the development of proprietary tools that support complex, large-scale transformation work. Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting's Technology segment, oversees a global platform spanning 29 offices in six countries, directing strategy and delivery for data, compliance, and risk services used by corporations, financial institutions, and governments.

Mark Hussey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Huron, brings deep operational and financial leadership shaped by more than a decade at the firm, including prior roles as chief operating officer, interim healthcare industry leader, and chief financial officer, where he was responsible for capital strategy, investor relations, and returning the business to growth.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Consulting Firm CEOs of 2025.

This year's awardees include Julie Sweet(Accenture), Janet Truncale (EY), Nigel Vaz (Publicis Sapient), Joseph Ucuzoglu (Deloitte), Mohamed Kande (PwC), Shubh Bhowmik (Tredence), Bob Sternfels (McKinsey & Company), Sophie Ross (FTI Consulting), Mark Hussey (Huron), John Walsworth (CSG Government Solutions), Mike Maddison (NCC Group), Michael Dunn (Prophet), Jessica Skon (BTS Group), Bill Thomas (KPMG), Amy Gilliland (General Dynamics Information Technology), John Laughlin (CTI), Joseph Esteves (Maine Pointe), Jayson Traxler (Stax), Blanca Treviño (Softtek), William Donlan (Astound Digital), Lokesh Anand (Sigmoid), Imran Aftab (10Pearls), Srini Rajamani (Opus Technologies), Ignacio García Alves (Arthur D. Little), and Wayne Berson (BDO USA), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

