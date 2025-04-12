The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Consumer and Retail Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Consumer and Retail Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Consumer and Retail Consultants and Leaders of 2025. In a sector defined by rapid shifts in consumer expectations, economic uncertainty, and accelerated adoption of AI and automation, this year's awardees are helping companies rethink how they operate, engage customers, and grow. From redesigning global supply chains to driving data-led transformations, these professionals are trusted advisors to the world's most prominent brands. Their work spans strategy, execution, and innovation, supporting clients as they navigate disruption and seize new opportunities across the consumer and retail landscape.

The consultants featured this year bring experience in everything from omnichannel retail and personalization to ESG, M&A, and financial transformation. They guide companies through digital reinvention, shaping enterprise-wide change and delivering insights that influence not only performance but also how brands connect with consumers. Whether building AI-powered platforms, leading global practices, or managing cross-border transactions, these individuals are making a tangible impact on the future of consumer and retail.

Among this year's awardees is Tiffany Brown, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, who leads CFO Services within the firm's Corporate Performance Improvement practice and works with Fortune 1000 clients in CPG and retail to drive finance transformation and implement AI-enabled solutions. Also recognized is Alexander Belderok, Senior Partner at Roland Berger, who leads the Global Consumer Platform and advises companies across the consumer goods and retail sectors on strategy, performance improvement, and business model innovation. Lastly, Aviva Tropp, Partner at Prophet, helps clients achieve brand-led growth and customer transformation, leveraging her consulting expertise and prior experience at General Mills and American Express.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Consumer and Retail Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Rachel Rosenblatt (FTI Consulting), Frank Petraglia (KPMG), Tiffany Brown (Alvarez & Marsal), Morgan Seybert (Tredence), Alexander Belderok (Roland Berger), Aviva Tropp (Prophet), Sudhakar Gudala (Tata Consultancy Services), and PC Thomas (Tata Consultancy Services), among other notable industry leaders.

