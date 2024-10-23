The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Cybersecurity Consultants and Leaders of 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Cybersecurity Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Cybersecurity Consultants and Leaders of 2024. As cyber threats grow in both frequency and sophistication, the need for expert guidance in safeguarding digital assets has never been greater. Businesses, governments, and institutions alike are increasingly relying on cybersecurity experts to strengthen their defenses and adapt to rapidly evolving security challenges. These leaders have demonstrated exceptional capability in helping both large and small organizations navigate the evolving cyber risk landscape, with expertise spanning industries like finance, healthcare, defense, and technology.

This year's awardees are at the forefront of efforts to advance cybersecurity strategies, embracing both traditional practices and innovative solutions like cloud-based and AI-enabled security systems to tackle real-world challenges. They have led initiatives that not only improve risk management and bolster infrastructure resilience, but also respond to large-scale cyber incidents with agility and precision. As the global cybersecurity consulting market is projected to grow from $9.8 billion in 2023 to $51.3 billion by 2033, these leaders are driving the innovations that will shape the future of cybersecurity.

Among this year's awardees, Robert Olsen, Senior Managing Director at Ankura Consulting, is recognized for his expertise in developing and managing complex cybersecurity and risk management programs across a diverse range of industries. Andrew Borene, Executive Director of International Markets and Global Security at Flashpoint National Security Solutions, stands out for his work in leveraging cyber threat intelligence to support critical decision-making for global enterprises. Kelly Rozumalski, Senior Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has led pioneering efforts in national cyber defense, focusing on safeguarding critical infrastructure and improving cybersecurity across sectors like defense and healthcare.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Cybersecurity Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include Rex Thexton (Accenture), Lucas Sy (Strategy&), Gérôme Billois (Wavestone), Robert Olsen (Ankura Consulting), Andrew Turner (Booz Allen Hamilton), Brad Medairy (Booz Allen Hamilton), Sean Joyce (PwC), Kelly Rozumalski (Booz Allen Hamilton), Aniket Bhardwaj (Charles River Associates), David Forbes (Booz Allen Hamilton), Matthew McFadden (General Dynamics Information Technology), Charles Jacco (KPMG), David Sun (CohnReznick), Andreas Grau (Consileon Business Consultancy), and Andrew Borene (Flashpoint National Security Solutions), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

