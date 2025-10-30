The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Cybersecurity Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Cybersecurity Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Cybersecurity Consultants and Leaders of 2025. Cybersecurity has become one of the defining disciplines of modern enterprise, shaping how governments, financial institutions, and global corporations operate and safeguard trust. As digital systems now underpin everything from energy grids and hospitals to supply chains and financial markets, the scale and sophistication of threats have made security a board-level priority.

Behind every resilient organization are the experts who anticipate attacks, contain breaches, and rebuild systems stronger than before. The individuals recognized here design the frameworks, controls, and response capabilities that keep critical operations running. They advise on policy, architecture, and risk management, lead recovery from incidents that could paralyze industries, and mentor the teams that defend essential infrastructure. Together, they have helped move cybersecurity from a technical discipline to a central pillar of business continuity and organizational trust.

Among this year's awardees, Rex Thexton, Senior Managing Director and Global Chief Technology Officer for Accenture Cybersecurity, stands out for leading the firm's Cyber Protection business and re-architecting identity and access management at a global scale. With more than 30 years of experience, he has driven complex cybersecurity transformations that combine AI, cloud, and zero-trust architectures for multinational clients.

Daphne Lucas, Partner and National Leader of Cyber Security at Deloitte Canada, is recognized for directing a 500-member team delivering enterprise-wide programs that integrate risk management, data analytics, and cyber governance. And Del Heppenstall, Partner and Head of Cyber Advisory at KPMG UK, has led some of the UK's largest security transformation initiatives across government, defense, and public sectors, restoring critical systems and shaping long-term cyber resilience strategies.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Cybersecurity Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Rex Thexton (Accenture), Sean Wessman (EY), Del Heppenstall (KPMG UK), Daphne Lucas (Deloitte), Gerome Billois (Wavestone), Cindi Bassford (Guidehouse), Jill Cochrane (World Wide Technology), Dan Resnick (CliftonLarsonAllen), Charles Jacco (KPMG), and Jayne Gobel (KPMG UK), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

About The Consulting Report

The Consulting Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the consulting sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on management consulting and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Consulting Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

SOURCE The Consulting Report