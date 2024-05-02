The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Digital Transformation Consultants and Leaders of 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Digital Transformation Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Digital Transformation Consultants and Leaders of 2024. With the large majority of corporate CEOs focused on digital transformation as a strategic priority, the leading consulting firms have focused on building bigger and better teams to best advise and deliver on this area of expertise. Moreover, management teams recognize the quickly growing importance of leveraging artificial intelligence. It is estimated that 40% of large organizations will have implemented artificial intelligence across all business functions by 2027, compared to 10% in 2023. From this strategic focus on AI, to finding new ways to improve the customer experience through mobile apps, and automating corporate processes, digital transformation will only continue to be prioritized in coming years, and its success requires skilled leaders and innovative thinkers to lead the charge.

Among this year's awardees is Brad Collins, a Partner and the Enterprise Digital Transformation Leader at RSM US LLP, an audit, tax, and consulting company that has grown to become the fifth-largest accounting firm in the U.S. Meanwhile, Jean-Laurent Poitou, Managing Director of Alvarez & Marsal, is responsible for leading and expanding digital services across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. We're also featuring Stephan Krubasik, a Partner and Managing Director at Kearney, who designs artificial intelligence-powered supply chain management systems, implements generative AI-powered procurement functions, and is co-responsible for Optano, an operations AI firm recently acquired by Kearney.

The selected consultants and leaders have emerged as catalysts for change, driving more growth and competitive advantage in an increasingly digital world. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Digital Transformation Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include Stephan Krubasik (Kearney), Jean-Laurent Poitou and Bob Ghafouri (Alvarez & Marsal), Sabine Spittler and Dieter Gerdemann (Kearney), Anupriya Ramraj (PwC), Brad Collins (RSM US LLP), Conrad Heider (Simon-Kucher), Rob van Dale (Kearney), Partha Gopalakrishnan (Brane Group), Bharath Thota (Kearney), Shigeto Miyamoto (Syneos Health) and Jonathan Johnson (The Hackett Group), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

