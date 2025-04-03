The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Digital Transformation Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Digital Transformation Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Digital Transformation Consultants and Leaders of 2025. As organizations confront rapid technological change, competitive pressure, and evolving customer demands, organizations are increasingly turning to digital transformation consultants to stay ahead. These professionals lead enterprise-wide transformation efforts—designing and implementing cloud strategies, embedding AI and analytics into core operations, rearchitecting technology and data platforms, and aligning talent, workflows, and organizational structures to enable sustained digital growth.

Their work spans industries and functions, from federal agencies and Fortune 500 firms to startups and private equity portfolios, helping clients drive efficiency, scale sustainably, and build the digital capabilities needed to adapt in a constantly shifting environment.

Among this year's awardees, Nick Dani, Managing Director at Deloitte, is recognized for his work in leading strategic transformation programs for Fortune 500 companies and private equity firms, with expertise in AI, data, and operating model execution. Amanda Thurston, Marketing Consulting Practice Leader at KPMG US, is noted for driving data-led marketing transformation and advising C-suite leaders on digital experience, performance, and go-to-market strategy. Mahmood Majeed, Managing Partner at ZS Associates, is acknowledged for leading enterprise-wide digital and AI initiatives in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, helping clients modernize technology ecosystems and achieve measurable growth.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Digital Transformation Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Nick Dani (Deloitte), Jean Laurent Poitou (Alvarez & Marsal), Bob Ghafouri (Alvarez & Marsal), Saurabh Dubey (Deloitte), Daniel Krauss (EY), Kathryn DeVito (FTI Consulting), Pratyush Lal (FTI Consulting), Nancy Greenlee (FTI Consulting), Mahmood Majeed (ZS Associates), Partha Gopalakrishnan (PG Advisors), Bala Sreenivasan (Cognizant), Amanda Thurston (KPMG US), Kevin Cowherd (Ankura Consulting Group), Jeff Radtke (Spaulding Ridge), Aakarsh Kishore (MathCo), Karthik Padmanabhan (GCC Advisory, Zinnov), and Kathleen Avery (August Leadership), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

