The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Digital Transformation Consultants and Leaders of 2026

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Digital Transformation Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Digital Transformation Consultants and Leaders of 2026. Digital transformation is imperative to business success today. As the prevalence of AI and cloud technologies only increases, so have expectations around organizational efficiency and productivity. What these leaders do centers on adaptation—to new technologies, to competitive dynamics, and to market evolution—to meet and anticipate future changes.

This year's professionals are recognized for their success in helping organizations to keep pace with the speed of technological advancement. Across industries including financial services, telecommunications, transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, and the public sector, they advise on digital transformation efforts that can range from improving existing systems and workflows to identifying new business lines and expanding sources of revenue through newer technologies. As digital transformation continues to climb the ranks as a strategic priority for CEOs, these leaders are the innovative thinkers they turn to to lead the charge.

Among this year's awardees, Ling Lau, Partner at McKinsey & Company, stands out for his work in AI software engineering transformations, helping institutions turn AI into deployable products and capabilities across software engineering, infrastructure, and operations. Saurabh Dubey, Managing Director at Deloitte, is recognized for leading large-scale transformation efforts tied to service delivery, workflow redesign, and enterprise platform strategy, with particular depth in ServiceNow-enabled change across core business functions. M. Hans Delly, Managing Director and Global Lead of Technology Strategy & Advisory at Slalom, is noted for his work helping leadership teams align technology strategy with architecture, governance, and operating model decisions that support measurable business results.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Digital Transformation Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

This year's awardees include Saurabh Dubey (Deloitte), Ling Lau (McKinsey & Company), Sumeet Gupta (FTI Consulting), Nick Dani (Deloitte), Eric Maroyan (RSM US), M. Hans Delly (Slalom), Amanda Thurston (KPMG US), Rachit Bhagat (Avasant), Partha Gopalakrishnan (PG Advisors), Nitin Jain (Virtusa), and Jose Tam (Softtek), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

About The Consulting Report

The Consulting Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the consulting sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on management consulting and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Consulting Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

SOURCE The Consulting Report