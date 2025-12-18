The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Energy Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Energy Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Energy Consultants and Leaders of 2025. The energy sector is working through one of the most complicated operating environments in decades. Companies must maintain aging grids and pipelines while integrating new technologies, meeting emissions expectations, and managing reliability pressures that allow little room for error. The assets involved are capital-intensive, heavily regulated, and central to economic stability, which means decisions about investment, reporting, risk, and operations carry direct financial and public consequences.

The leaders recognized in this year's ranking are the advisors companies rely on in these conditions. They help guide capital decisions, modernize large and interconnected systems, interpret regulatory and audit expectations, introduce digital and AI tools into core operations, and reshape workforces as technical demands shift. Their work is integral to the safety, affordability, and resilience of energy systems across utilities, oil and gas, renewables, chemicals, and industrial operations.

Among this year's awardees, Christopher LeWand, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, brings a 36-year record advising boards, investors, and operators on capital raises, M&A, restructuring, valuation, and complex disputes, while directing FTI's global Power, Renewables & Energy Transition practice and shaping some of the sector's most consequential financial and operational decisions. Steve Ottley, Managing Director and Head of Chemicals & Energy at Maine Pointe, is noted for more than three decades of experience leading strategic procurement, supply chain integration, and operational improvement initiatives for global energy and industrial organizations.

Gautier Tribet, Partner at CYLAD, is acknowledged for steering large-scale transformation and performance initiatives for industrial and technology-driven organizations, drawing on deep program-management expertise and a background spanning aerospace, engineering, and organizational effectiveness.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Energy Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

