The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Financial Services Consultants and Leaders of 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Financial Services Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Financial Services Consultants and Leaders of 2024. Financial services are integral to the functioning of modern economies, serving as the essential framework that supports businesses in achieving their growth objectives and financial health. Financial services consultants play a pivotal role in this ecosystem, serving as trusted advisors to banks, insurance companies, investment firms and other financial related entities. From navigating complex financial landscapes to securing essential funding and making prudent investment decisions, these leaders offer unique insight and strategic guidance to meet the diverse needs of their clients.

Among this year's awardees, Michael Abbott, the Senior Managing Director and Global Banking Lead at Accenture, stands out as a visionary shaping the future of banking through digital transformation. Priya Bajoria, Senior Vice President of Financial Services at Publicis Sapient, is pioneering the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize the banking experience for customers. Finally, Ken Joseph, Managing Director of Financial Services Compliance and Regulation at Kroll, is at the forefront of navigating complex regulatory landscapes, providing invaluable guidance to clients in the financial services industry.

Following a methodical nomination process and careful assessment of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions, we proudly present The Top 25 Financial Services Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include Sankar Krishnan (Capgemini), Ola Engebretsen (Kearney), Satish Avhad (Wipro Consulting), Ken Joseph (Kroll), Sujata Banerjee (Infosys), Simon Kent (Kearney), John Behringer (RSM US), Colleen Corwell (Kroll), Nageswar Cherukupalli (Cognizant), Mike Lee (EY), Priya Bajoria (Publicis Sapient), Richard Winston (Slalom), and Jeremy Swan (CohnReznick) among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

About The Consulting Report

The Consulting Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the consulting sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on management consulting and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Consulting Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

SOURCE The Consulting Report