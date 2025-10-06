The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Healthcare Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Consultants and Leaders of 2025. Representing leading global firms, this year's awardees play an essential role in how healthcare organizations operate and deliver care. They guide efforts in revenue integrity, supply chain management, digital adoption, risk, compliance, and payer-provider strategy, among others — work that determines how effectively systems can respond to today's pressures and prepare for tomorrow's demands.

Their contributions span national health services, federal programs, academic centers, and the private sector. From opening market access for new therapies to redesigning hospital operations, strengthening actuarial models, and helping build data-driven infrastructure, these leaders are driving measurable improvements across healthcare. Collectively, they represent the expertise needed to align clinical, financial, and technological priorities in a sector where precision and scale are critical.

Among this year's awardees, Sander Visser, Managing Partner at Strategy&, is recognized for leading both the Strategy& and PwC consulting healthcare practices in Europe, advising executives on payer-provider collaboration, hospital transformation, and system-wide approaches such as "Quality as a Remedy" to improve outcomes while lowering costs.

Anuj Kumar, Senior Vice President and Business Head of Wipro's Health business, is also noted for directing strategy, growth, and operations across payers, providers, life sciences, and medical devices, helping organizations adopt AI, automation, and digital innovation to reshape business models and improve results. And Abhijit Sarkar, Vice President and Regional Head of Healthcare at Infosys, is known for steering initiatives that link healthcare needs with technology solutions, developing scalable frameworks, and driving client partnerships that expand access and long-term growth in the sector.

Selected for their leadership in shaping how healthcare is financed, managed, and delivered, this year's honorees reflect the expertise required to support one of the most vital and complex sectors of the economy. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 Healthcare Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Sander Visser (Strategy&), Deirdre Baggot, PhD (Oliver Wyman), Dominic Seitz (Simon-Kucher), Andrew Grobmyer (Huron), Elizabeth Levy (AArete), Alexandra Mangeard (Artefact), Peter Göbel (Consileon Business Consultancy), Anuj Kumar (Wipro), Tim Lawless (Publicis Sapient), and Abhijit Sarkar (Infosys), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

