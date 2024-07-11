The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Human Capital Consultants and Leaders of 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Human Capital Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Human Capital Consultants and Leaders of 2024. Successful human capital management may be one of the most difficult to observe, yet it is perhaps the most powerful lever of success for corporations. Aligning employee performance with corporate strategy requires a high level of care and expertise from leadership — an expertise cultivated by this year's awardees.

As the employment atmosphere evolves, leaders in the human capital space are tasked with the increasingly complex job of understanding human behavior and translating that psychology into achieving the long-term financial and strategic goals of major corporations and organizations. This year's awardees are trusted consultants who have proven that successful human capital management when employed not only attracts the finest talent but also positions this talent at the forefront to improve and sustain operational effectiveness that sets the organization apart from its competitors.

Among this year's awardees, Yaarit Silverstone, Senior Managing Director for Strategy, Talent, and Organization at Accenture, stands out for her 30 years of experience in diagnosing complex organizational performance issues and designing leadership development programs. Additionally, Sara Elk, Partner at Bain and Company, is recognized for her expertise in transforming large companies facing technology or business model disruption. Lastly, Simona Spelman, US Human Capital Leader at Deloitte Consulting, excels in navigating workforce disruptions and leading hybrid and tech-enabled business transformations, leveraging her extensive background in HR strategy and IT transformations.

This year's awardees were selected based on a review of nomination submissions and further research into the depth of their experience and proven client success. Following a methodical process, The Consulting Report is pleased to congratulate this year's Top 25 Human Capital Consultants and Leaders.

This year's awardees include Kim Wylam (Baker Tilly US), Anthony Abbatiello (PwC), Peter Brown (PwC UK), Mark Williamson (KPMG UK), Dave Eberhardt (PwC), Yaarit Silverstone (Accenture), Marco Vasconi (Kearney), Donia Aqel (Kearney), Elie El Khoury (Kearney), Jason Averbook (Mercer), Simona Spelman (Deloitte), Brandon Ledford (MGT) among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

